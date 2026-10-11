Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptop Deals With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale also features bank discounts and cashback offers.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2026 10:00 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptop Deals With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

Laptops from Dell, DP, Lenovo, Asus, and other brands have been discounted during the sale

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale started on October 8
  • Customers can get an additional 10 percent discount on SBI cards
  • The Asus Vivobook 16 (2026) is available for Rs. 88,990 during the sale
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings discounts on a wide range of electronics, including laptops, a product category that has seen price hikes in recent times due to RAM and storage shortages. The Amazon sale slashes prices of notebooks across segments. So, based on your needs, this could be the ideal time to get the laptop you need at the right price.

In addition to discounts, the Amazon sale adds an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made with State Bank of India credit and debit cards, along with cashback offers that could sweeten the deal further.

We've already compiled the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Here, we'll specifically look at deals on laptops with at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. We'll try to cover laptops that fit everyday work and gaming needs separately.

The Asus Vivobook 16 (2026), an AI-ready laptop ideal for work and school, gets a 44 percent discount and is available for Rs. 88,990 during the sale. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, on the other hand, comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and is cheaper at Rs. 77,990.

If you're looking for a gaming laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, the Asus TUF A15 (2026) with a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU is available for Rs. 1,04,990. The Alienware 16 Aurora is another option for gamers. In addition to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, the laptop comes with GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. And if you need an everyday laptop on a budget, then the Lenovo V15 G4 with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U is priced at Rs. 57,490 during the sale.

Here are the best deals on laptops with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage:

Model MRP Sale Price Link
Asus TUF A15 Rs. 1,55,990 Rs. 1,04,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Rs. 1,16,890 Rs. 77,990 Buy Now
Alienware 16 Aurora AC16250 Rs. 1,58,400 Rs. 1,31,990 Buy Now
Lenovo V15 G4 Rs. 78,990 Rs. 57,490 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 16 (2026) Rs. 1,59,990 Rs. 88,990 Buy Now
Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Rs. 1,45,800 Rs. 94,990 Buy Now
HP Omnibook 5 OLED Rs. 87,659 Rs. 78,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Sale, Laptops, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Asus, Lenovo, Dell, HP
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best QLED and Mini-LED TV Deals

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptop Deals With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 75,000
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best QLED and Mini-LED TV Deals
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best OLED TV Deals
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vivo and iQOO Smartphones
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptops Under Rs. 75,000
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 43-inch Smart TV Deals
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Smartphones
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 25,000
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best QLED and Mini-LED TV Deals
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Premium Smartphone Deals Under Rs 80,000
  9. iQOO 16 India Launch Confirmed, Motorola Signature 27 Showcased at IMC 2026
  10. France Backs Stablecoin Tax Plan and 10-Year Window for Crypto Loss Relief
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »