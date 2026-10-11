Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Laptop Deals With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings discounts on a wide range of electronics, including laptops, a product category that has seen price hikes in recent times due to RAM and storage shortages. The Amazon sale slashes prices of notebooks across segments. So, based on your needs, this could be the ideal time to get the laptop you need at the right price.

In addition to discounts, the Amazon sale adds an additional 10 percent discount on purchases made with State Bank of India credit and debit cards, along with cashback offers that could sweeten the deal further.

We've already compiled the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Here, we'll specifically look at deals on laptops with at least 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. We'll try to cover laptops that fit everyday work and gaming needs separately.

The Asus Vivobook 16 (2026), an AI-ready laptop ideal for work and school, gets a 44 percent discount and is available for Rs. 88,990 during the sale. It comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 225H processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, on the other hand, comes with an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and is cheaper at Rs. 77,990.

If you're looking for a gaming laptop with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, the Asus TUF A15 (2026) with a GeForce RTX 3050 GPU is available for Rs. 1,04,990. The Alienware 16 Aurora is another option for gamers. In addition to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, the laptop comes with GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. And if you need an everyday laptop on a budget, then the Lenovo V15 G4 with AMD Ryzen 5 7520U is priced at Rs. 57,490 during the sale.

Here are the best deals on laptops with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage:

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