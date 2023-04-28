Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon just got a gameplay trailer, confirming leaks from earlier this week, that it is indeed releasing on August 25. Marking the first new release in the AC franchise since 2012, the new footage offers a glimpse at the various mech types zipping around, their attack patterns, and key story details. Despite the naming scheme, producer Yasunori Ogura confirmed in an IGN interview that Armored Core 6 will feature a brand-new story that isn't directly linked to previous titles. Publisher Bandai Namco also unveiled pricing details and system requirements for its next game.

While certainly not a souls-like title, developer FromSoftware has used its years of experience in the genre to revitalise Armored Core VI for a modern era. It is set on a devastated dystopian planet, Rubicon 3, which was reduced to flames and ashes after an unstable energy source called Coral went out of control. Fifty years after the catastrophe, the rare substance surfaces once again, causing extra-terrestrial corporate forces to send out their mechs in an attempt to invade the planet and acquire Coral. Yes, it's structured quite like Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic Dune. The forces are at war with the natives who resist the advances, and our character, a lone AC pilot is thrust into that war.

The Armored Core 6 gameplay trailer is flush with mech-crunching action, as our AC is seen sliding around the map via thrusters and gunning down enemies while airborne. Assault Boost is a new button-activated feature that instantly switches between long-range to close-range melee fighting modes by closing down the distance. After unloading a barrage of missiles to stagger the enemy mech, you can swoop in and whip out the pulse blade to score a direct hit. Speaking of stagger, FromSoftware has added a version of Elden Ring's riposte mechanic, where if an AC takes too many hits over a short period, its guard will fall, leaving them vulnerable to a massive attack. You could argue it's more similar to the deflect mechanic in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but this is solely offence-oriented rather than counter.

FromSoftware is lauded for its ingenious boss designs and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon promises a lot of them “Huge combat helicopters, heavily armoured mobile turrets, and unmanned heavy demolition machinery that's programmed to indiscriminately crush intruders,” game director Masaru Yamamura revealed in a PlayStation blog post. “Armored Core VI will offer a number of explosive battle experiences that challenge players to fight against the odds and overcome these ginormous, more abnormal mechs.” The gameplay loop, however, will be focused on customisation — assembling mechs and swapping out parts to fare better in battles, but it isn't limited to damage numbers or other perks.

“The leg part, which controls the AC's movement — you could have tank-type legs that can perform drift, and this changes the very basic behaviour and traversal type of the AC,” producer Ogura explained in an IGN interview. But it's not entirely combat-heavy, as Armored Core VI's main campaign will have you scour around town to recover data logs and perform other side activities.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon PC system requirements

FromSoftware also dropped the minimum system requirements for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which is slightly harsh on the CPU — demanding at least an Intel Core i5-8600K or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. You'd also need 65GB of storage space, which is significantly low when compared to most recent AAA releases.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ‘Minimum' PC requirements

Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-8600K or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB)

RAM: 12GB

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon price and editions

On PC (Steam), Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is priced at Rs. 2,499 for the Standard Edition. The Deluxe Edition is only slightly more expensive — Rs. 2,699, and comes with a digital artbook and soundtrack. As for the pre-order bonus, you receive a ‘TENDERFOOT' customisation option, in addition to early part and emblem unlocks. FromSoftware notes that the latter items can be unlocked through game progression as well.

For PlayStation owners, AC6 will set you back by Rs. 3,999/ $59.99 for the Standard Edition, and Rs. 4,799/ $69.99 for the Deluxe one. Standard Edition prices on Xbox are the same, but the Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 4,974, for some odd reason.

Publisher Bandai Namco has also listed Collector's and Premium Collector's Editions on their official website, which include some physical accessories such as a figurine, a steelbook, a hardcover artbook, stickers, and more. They are priced at $229.99 (about Rs. 18,812) and $449.99 (about Rs. 36,807), respectively.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon releases August 25, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

