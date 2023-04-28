Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets a Mech Crunching Gameplay Trailer; System Requirements Revealed

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets a Mech-Crunching Gameplay Trailer; System Requirements Revealed

Armored Core VI features a brand-new story that isn’t linked to previous instalments in the franchise.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 April 2023 21:03 IST
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets a Mech-Crunching Gameplay Trailer; System Requirements Revealed

Photo Credit: FromSoftware

Director Masaru Yamamura stressed that Armored Core 6 will not be a souls-like game

Highlights
  • Armored Core VI releases August 25 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
  • The minimum CPU requirements for the PC version are quite high
  • Armored Core 6 was first revealed at The Game Awards 2022

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon just got a gameplay trailer, confirming leaks from earlier this week, that it is indeed releasing on August 25. Marking the first new release in the AC franchise since 2012, the new footage offers a glimpse at the various mech types zipping around, their attack patterns, and key story details. Despite the naming scheme, producer Yasunori Ogura confirmed in an IGN interview that Armored Core 6 will feature a brand-new story that isn't directly linked to previous titles. Publisher Bandai Namco also unveiled pricing details and system requirements for its next game.

While certainly not a souls-like title, developer FromSoftware has used its years of experience in the genre to revitalise Armored Core VI for a modern era. It is set on a devastated dystopian planet, Rubicon 3, which was reduced to flames and ashes after an unstable energy source called Coral went out of control. Fifty years after the catastrophe, the rare substance surfaces once again, causing extra-terrestrial corporate forces to send out their mechs in an attempt to invade the planet and acquire Coral. Yes, it's structured quite like Frank Herbert's sci-fi epic Dune. The forces are at war with the natives who resist the advances, and our character, a lone AC pilot is thrust into that war.

The Armored Core 6 gameplay trailer is flush with mech-crunching action, as our AC is seen sliding around the map via thrusters and gunning down enemies while airborne. Assault Boost is a new button-activated feature that instantly switches between long-range to close-range melee fighting modes by closing down the distance. After unloading a barrage of missiles to stagger the enemy mech, you can swoop in and whip out the pulse blade to score a direct hit. Speaking of stagger, FromSoftware has added a version of Elden Ring's riposte mechanic, where if an AC takes too many hits over a short period, its guard will fall, leaving them vulnerable to a massive attack. You could argue it's more similar to the deflect mechanic in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but this is solely offence-oriented rather than counter.

FromSoftware is lauded for its ingenious boss designs and Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon promises a lot of them “Huge combat helicopters, heavily armoured mobile turrets, and unmanned heavy demolition machinery that's programmed to indiscriminately crush intruders,” game director Masaru Yamamura revealed in a PlayStation blog post. “Armored Core VI will offer a number of explosive battle experiences that challenge players to fight against the odds and overcome these ginormous, more abnormal mechs.” The gameplay loop, however, will be focused on customisation — assembling mechs and swapping out parts to fare better in battles, but it isn't limited to damage numbers or other perks.

“The leg part, which controls the AC's movement — you could have tank-type legs that can perform drift, and this changes the very basic behaviour and traversal type of the AC,” producer Ogura explained in an IGN interview. But it's not entirely combat-heavy, as Armored Core VI's main campaign will have you scour around town to recover data logs and perform other side activities.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon PC system requirements

FromSoftware also dropped the minimum system requirements for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, which is slightly harsh on the CPU — demanding at least an Intel Core i5-8600K or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. You'd also need 65GB of storage space, which is significantly low when compared to most recent AAA releases.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ‘Minimum' PC requirements

  • Operating System: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor (CPU): Intel Core i5-8600K or an AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • Graphics (GPU): Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 480 (4GB)
  • RAM: 12GB

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon price and editions

On PC (Steam), Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is priced at Rs. 2,499 for the Standard Edition. The Deluxe Edition is only slightly more expensive — Rs. 2,699, and comes with a digital artbook and soundtrack. As for the pre-order bonus, you receive a ‘TENDERFOOT' customisation option, in addition to early part and emblem unlocks. FromSoftware notes that the latter items can be unlocked through game progression as well.

For PlayStation owners, AC6 will set you back by Rs. 3,999/ $59.99 for the Standard Edition, and Rs. 4,799/ $69.99 for the Deluxe one. Standard Edition prices on Xbox are the same, but the Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 4,974, for some odd reason.

Publisher Bandai Namco has also listed Collector's and Premium Collector's Editions on their official website, which include some physical accessories such as a figurine, a steelbook, a hardcover artbook, stickers, and more. They are priced at $229.99 (about Rs. 18,812) and $449.99 (about Rs. 36,807), respectively.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon releases August 25, across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: armored core, armored core vi fires of rubicon, armored core 6 fires of rubicon, armored core 6 release date, armored core 6 gameplay, armored core 6 gameplay trailer, armored core 6 system requirements, armored core 6 leaks, armored core 6 price, armored core 6 editions, fromsoftware, bandai namco, pc, steam, playstation 4, playstataion 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s, masaru yamamura
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Mastercard Plans to Expand Crypto Payment Card Programme With New Tie-Ups
Apple is Working on USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report

Related Stories

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets a Mech-Crunching Gameplay Trailer; System Requirements Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  2. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  3. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  4. Here's When the Sony Xperia 1 V Will Debut
  5. Poco F5 5G Tipped to Launch in India With These Features
  6. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023 Dates Announced
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
  9. WhatsApp Starts Testing This New Chat Feature for Android Users
  10. Apple to Introduce USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple is Working on USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report
  2. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets a Mech-Crunching Gameplay Trailer; System Requirements Revealed
  3. Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display May Launch in Second Half of 2025
  4. Mastercard Plans to Expand Crypto Payment Card Programme With New Tie-Ups
  5. Realme 11 Series, Realme Narzo N53 to Be Launched in India in May: Report
  6. Microsoft Signs 10-Year Deal With Nware After UK Blocks Activision Acquisition
  7. Windows 10 Feature Updates Discontinued by Microsoft Ahead of End of Support in 2025
  8. JioCinema Likely to Focus on Pricing, Local Content as It Challenges Disney, Netflix in India
  9. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese Talk Killers of the Flower Moon at CinemaCon, Reveals First Footage
  10. KuCoin Awaits Legal Notice to Freeze Assets of Crypto Rug Pull Scammer: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.