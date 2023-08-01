A new month brings more new games to look forward to, and August is no different. A diverse lineup of games both big and small awaits us, covering a wide spectrum of genres. Kicking things off is a heavy hitter — Baldur's Gate 3, the much-awaited RPG from Larian Studios, which arrives August 3. You can expect the purest RPG experience from Baldur's Gate, one whose roots can be traced to tabletop RPGs of yore. Larian doesn't cut corners and its games offer a plethora of meaningful choices, character builds, and gameplay approaches.

August also brings the next game from FromSoftware — Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The makers of Elden Ring are reviving their long-dormant mech-combat series, which perhaps might not be familiar to many gamers. Since the last Armored Core title released in 2012, the Japanese developer has found sensational success with the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and most recently with Elden Ring. FromSoftware is known for its difficult but rewarding games, and Armored Core will be a departure from its regular slate of titles. That said, you can expect the same level of uncompromising adherence to its game design ethos.

Then there's Immortals of Aveum, EA's new IP focusing on first-person magic-based combat, much like Ghostwire Tokyo. Sports fans can get their hands on Madden NFL 24, and if you just want a laid-back narrative-driven experience, upcoming indie title Goodbye Volcano High with its high-school theme, evocative soundtrack and beautiful art style could be the game for you. August offers a lot more - here are our picks for the biggest game releases of the month.

Baldur's Gate 3

When: August 3

Where: PC

Having spent nearly three years in early access, Larian Studios appears to have slow-cooked Baldur's Gate 3 to the kind of perfection that'd have D&D enthusiasts giddy with excitement. The land of Faerûn is under siege by a group of creatures — including us — whose brains have been infected by Mind Flayers. Lost in a trance and with the parasite slowly turning you into a monster, it's for you to decide whether to resist the corruption or embrace the otherworldly powers, gambling it all in a dynamic world where every dice roll shapes your fate. Embody one of the seven Origin characters to enjoy their uniquely hand-crafted stories, or build your own custom protagonist and recruit them to fight beside you in the war against devils, deities, and sinister forces.

Baldur's Gate 3 promises a vast character creation suite, with a dozen classes, 11 races, 31 subraces, and over 600 spells to choose from, all of which factor into your overall stat. Its expansive campaign rewards exploration in every corner, in addition to offering a challenging turn-based combat experience that's more accessible, thanks to three difficulty settings. This CRPG is so big, in fact, that the cinematics alone will keep you entertained for over 174 hours. Add to it the ability to nurture strong bonds and explore romance options with those you meet along the way, and this is a role-playing game that shows a ton of promise. BG3 can also be played in co-op with friends or players online to help tackle its numerous quests together, or strategise and split your party for better coverage.

Moving Out 2

When: August 15

Where - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Moving out is a rite of passage for many millennials and Gen Z-ers. It's a time of excitement and independence, but it can also be a stressful and overwhelming experience. That's where Moving Out 2 comes in! This fun and addictive game makes moving out fun and easy.

In Moving Out 2, you and your friends play as a team of professional movers. You'll work together to pack up, load, and transport furniture and other belongings from one home to another. Working together as a team will make moving much easier. Along the way, you'll encounter all sorts of obstacles, from tight spaces to dangerous objects. You'll have plenty of tools and power-ups to help you overcome them.

Power-ups can give you a temporary boost in strength or speed, which can be helpful when moving heavy objects. There are often objects in the environment that you can use to help you move furniture, such as ramps and elevators. It's the perfect game for anyone who's ever moved, or who's thinking about moving in the future.

Madden NFL 24

When - August 18

Where - PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Madden NFL 24 is the latest instalment in the popular American football video game franchise. One of the most significant changes in Madden NFL 24 is the new engine, which will allow for more realistic collisions and tackles, and it will also make the game more responsive. This will make the game feel more like real football, and it will give players more control over their players.

Another new feature in Madden NFL 24 is the improved career mode, which will allow players to create their own players and take them through their entire careers. Players will be able to choose their college team and their NFL team, and they will be able to make decisions that will affect their careers.

Madden NFL 24 will also offer a host of other new features, including a new commentary team, new stadiums, and new uniforms. The game will also feature updated rosters and ratings to possibly make it the most realistic football game ever made. The game is sure to be a hit with NFL fans, as it promises to make you feel like you're on the field.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

When: August 18

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

If you enjoyed the Texas Chainsaw Massacre film franchise, this upcoming title from Sumo Digital will let you step into the shoes of the infamous Slaughter family, as you track and hunt down your victims before they escape. This asymmetrical title is based on the 1974 horror movie, and will allow you to play as Leatherface, the Hitchhiker, Johnny, the Cook, and Sissy.

You can also play as one of the guests — or victims — but you'll need to stay alert and use tools in your surroundings to find a way out. These victims include Connie Taylor, Leland McKinney, Julie Crawford, Ana Flores, and Sonny. It will also let you team up with your friends with the built-in co-operative (coop) mode. Movie buffs will be glad to know that Edwin Neal, who played The Hitchhiker in the original movie, reprises his role in the game.

Immortals of Aveum

When: August 22

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, this first-person shooter with spell-based combat is set in the world of Aveum, where soldiers are fighting the Everwar. You will play as Jak, one of the battlemages and a Triarch Magnus, as you work towards discovering the truth about its past — if you want to save the planet before all is destroyed.

Like some of the most popular magic-based games, you can use 25 offensive and defensive spells, along with more than 80 talents and magical equipment — these can be honed and upgraded as you progress in the game. Immortals of Aveum offers very fast-paced combat, so you'll have to learn how to chain attacks together in order to win against your enemies.

Immortals of Aveum Gets a Magic-Heavy Gameplay Trailer

The magic effects and particles in Immortals of Aveum feel quite distracting

Photo Credit: EA/ Ascendant Studios

Blasphemous 2

When: August 24

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

The Game Kitchen's Blasphemous 2 is a 2D Metroidvania, much in the mould of Dead Cells. The game follows the journey of The Penitent One, picking up the story from the first game and its DLC. This time, it's a new world bursting to the rim with new dangers and secrets. As you'd expect from a Metroidvania, the game plays out as a recurring loop of death and resurrection, as you explore maze-like intricate levels and engage in flashy combat.

The sequel to 2019's Blasphemous will bring new weapons to your arsenal and new ways to kill. There are boss battles to wage, mysteries to uncover, and NPCs to befriend. There's also a ton of customisation options for both your abilities and weapons, so you're never really tied down to a play style. Is a Dead Cells-like Metroidvania truly complete without the throwback pixel art style? Blasphemous 2 arrives August 24 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

When: August 25

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

FromSoftware is returning to its mech-crunching roots, tossing you into a dystopian future where interstellar travel is commonplace in an effort to locate the Coral, a rare energy source that has resurfaced on the ashen planet of Rubicon 3. Taking up the mantle of the mercenary 621, you're thrust into an intergalactic war for the substance, competing with countless other extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups. Director Masaru Yamamura stressed that while Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon takes heavy knowledge from its years of experience in souls-like titles, at its core, the gameplay loop is still focused on customisation - specifically, assembling the mechs and swapping out parts to fare better in battles.

Each AC unit is equipped with four weapons — one for each arm and shoulder — which is entirely your space to mess around with and fine-tune your battle style. Pick from projectile weapons like Gatling and energy guns, to pulse blades, shields, missile launchers, and more, in addition to dripping out your mechs in new colours and fashion by way of body modifications. Combat is way more fast-paced than the Soulsborne games, relying on both melee and long-range attacks that help dispatch ingeniously designed bosses that scream FromSoftware DNA. Battle huge combat helicopters and armoured mobile turrets using the new Assault Boost to quickly close distance by swooping in, before landing a finishing blow. It's easily the best-looking mech game to come out in years.

Watch the Gameplay Trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Director Masaru Yamamura stressed that Armored Core 6 will not be a souls-like game

Photo Credit: FromSoftware

Goodbye Volcano High

When: August 29

Where: PC, PS4, PS5

High school is a time of hope and uncertainties, as you struggle to figure out what you want out of life before graduation. But, what if that time is cut short by an oncoming asteroid that is sure to cause mass extinction? That's the premise of Goodbye Volcano High, a cinematic narrative adventure set in a world of anthropomorphic dinosaurs, where Fang and the members of her band VVORM Drama choose to make an impact during the final year. Much of the gameplay revolves around character interactions — specifically in a visual novel format, where choices seem to have a major impact on relationships. What will you do at the end of an era? Confess feelings to your crush, fix family issues, or compose the greatest song ever?

The music sections are fashioned after rhythm games, whereby timing button inputs and moving sticks in a specific way lets you strum guitars and bang drums to the tune of your vocals. By writing songs and trying out different instruments, you can create original tracks to best suit your emotional soundtrack that conveys what the end of the world means to you. During downtimes, immerse yourself in Fang's day-to-day interactions online via dino-themed social media and text messages, which will progress relationships. All of this is presented in beautiful hand-drawn art that mimics playable cartoons from your childhood, albeit in a more tear-jerking manner.

