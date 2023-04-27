Technology News
  PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games: Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders

PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games: Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders

The three free games will be available to unlock on PlayStation Plus from May 2 onwards.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 April 2023 13:23 IST
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games: Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders

Photo Credit: Torn Banner Studios

Chivalry 2

Highlights
  • These games will be available to Essential, Extra, Deluxe members
  • PS Plus monthly free games for May are available till June 5
  • Chivalry 2’s free-for-all Brawl mode lets you fight with turkey legs

PlayStation Plus' monthly free games for May 2023 have been announced. The three titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting May 2. Members can claim Codemasters' high-stakes racing game Grid Legends, the medieval hack-and-slash multiplayer Chivalry 2, and Descenders, a downhill bike riding game with procedurally generated worlds. These games can be added to your PS4 and PS5 games library until June 5, after which you'll need to hold on to your PS Plus subscriptions for continued access.

Sony confirmed the additions on the PlayStation Blog late on Wednesday, adding that PS Plus members have until May 1 to add April's free games to their library. The April lineup includes the building and raiding game Meet Your Maker, the uber-interactive platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron, the hand-drawn action RPG where you take control of a royal rat and partake in punishing combat.

PS Plus May 2023: Grid Legends

Jump into thrilling motorsport action with Grid Legends as you head into multiplayer races set across its 130 tracks, ranging from professional to street circuits. Dominate in its immersive documentary-style story/ career mode — ‘Driven to Glory,' which brings a stellar cast including Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa to help you stay on track. Players can also use the Race Creator mode to design courses for their friends to tear up on any platform, thanks to cross-play functionality. Grid Legends will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus May 2023: Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 takes inspiration from medieval movie battles to thrust you into war-torn battlefields where you get to clash swords and fire a rain of flaming arrows at enemy troops. Pick a class that vibes with your playstyle and charge headfirst into massive 64-player battles, laying siege to castles, slashing down mounted enemies, and slaughtering peasants. There are a ton of customisation options, ranging from bodily features and imperfections, armour sets, helmet types, heraldry, and weapons to wield. Chivalry 2 also includes a free-for-all Brawl mode, which essentially pits 40 players against each other to pummel opponents using unconventional weapons such as chairs, bottles, turkey legs, and more. Chivalry 2 will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

PS Plus May 2023: Descenders

RageSquid's Descenders is an in-depth physics-based game, where you ride mountain bikes downhill and perform tricks across ramps and dirt trails. The levels are procedurally generated, ensuring no course feels similar to the last, as you subtly control your rider's every movement. Each level comes with checkpoints to ease the journey, but respawning often will cause you to fail the level entirely. There's also an online ‘Rep' (reputation) system, where you can show off your worth, while unlocking new bikes and outfits. Descenders will be available to play on the PS4.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the set of games coming to its Game Catalogue, available to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers. Key highlights include Doom Eternal, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, and a lot more.

PlayStation Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for Essential, Rs. 749 per month for the Extra plan, and Rs. 849 per month for the top-tier Deluxe. The monthly free games are included with all three tiers.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Descenders

Descenders

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

Further reading: playstation plus, playstation, sony, grid legends, chivalry 2, descenders, ps plus may 2023, ps plus may 2023 free games, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, ps plus
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games: Grid Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders
