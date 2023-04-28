Apple is reportedly planning to introduce wired EarPods that support a USB Type-C connector with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already expected to launch future iPhones with support for USB Type-C connectivity. Apple still sells wired earbuds, which either come with a Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. However, their usage has been less as compared to the wireless AirPods, launched by the tech giant in 2016.

A reliable tipster ShrimpApplePro has shared tweets revealing that Apple has started the mass production of wired EarPods with USB Type-C connectors. He added that the company is also producing MFi USB Type-C cables. The tipster earlier tweeted that Foxconn has already started mass production of accessories like EarPods and USB Type-C cables.

Apple currently sells its wired earbuds with a Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, and are priced at $19 (roughly Rs. 1,550). Meanwhile, the wireless AirPods, launched in 2016, are more popular with Apple users. Now, with the introduction of wired EarPods with USB Type-C connectivity, Apple users will be able to plug in the accessory directly to the upcoming iPhones, which are also expected to switch to USB Type-C ports.

The Cupertino tech giant earlier provided a 3.5mm audio jack on iPhones for wired earbuds connectivity. However, with the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple started selling Lightning-powered EarPods. The smartphones also shipped along Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter.

It was previously reported, quoting TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that the USB Type-C port on the upcoming iPhone 15 models will offer fast charging with the MFi-certified charger. It was also added that the company is reportedly optimistic about a rise in demand for 20W USB Type-C chargers in Q2, Q3 of 2023.

