Technology News

Apple is Working on USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report

Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack on iPhones with the launch of iPhone 7 in 2016.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 28 April 2023 21:09 IST
Apple is Working on USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report

Apple’s wired EarPods are currently priced at $19 (roughly Rs.1,550)

Highlights
  • Apple’s iPhone 15 series is rumoured to feature a USB Type-C port
  • The EarPods with a USB Type-C connector are reportedly in mass production
  • Apple's wired EarPods are currently available with Lightning connector

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce wired EarPods that support a USB Type-C connector with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already expected to launch future iPhones with support for USB Type-C connectivity. Apple still sells wired earbuds, which either come with a Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. However, their usage has been less as compared to the wireless AirPods, launched by the tech giant in 2016.

A reliable tipster ShrimpApplePro has shared tweets revealing that Apple has started the mass production of wired EarPods with USB Type-C connectors. He added that the company is also producing MFi USB Type-C cables. The tipster earlier tweeted that Foxconn has already started mass production of accessories like EarPods and USB Type-C cables.

Apple currently sells its wired earbuds with a Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, and are priced at $19 (roughly Rs. 1,550). Meanwhile, the wireless AirPods, launched in 2016, are more popular with Apple users. Now, with the introduction of wired EarPods with USB Type-C connectivity, Apple users will be able to plug in the accessory directly to the upcoming iPhones, which are also expected to switch to USB Type-C ports.

The Cupertino tech giant earlier provided a 3.5mm audio jack on iPhones for wired earbuds connectivity. However, with the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple started selling Lightning-powered EarPods. The smartphones also shipped along Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter.

It was previously reported, quoting TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that the USB Type-C port on the upcoming iPhone 15 models will offer fast charging with the MFi-certified charger. It was also added that the company is reportedly optimistic about a rise in demand for 20W USB Type-C chargers in Q2, Q3 of 2023.  

 

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AirPods, Earpods
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets a Mech-Crunching Gameplay Trailer; System Requirements Revealed

Related Stories

Apple is Working on USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  2. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped: See Here
  3. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
  5. JioCinema Likely to Focus on Pricing, Local Content Going Forward
  6. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  7. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  8. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  9. Google Pixel 7a May Get This New Colour Option: Check Here
  10. Mysterious HTC Phone Passes Through Bluetooth SIG Certification: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple is Working on USB Type-C Wired EarPods for Upcoming iPhones: Report
  2. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Gets a Mech-Crunching Gameplay Trailer; System Requirements Revealed
  3. Apple Watch Ultra With MicroLED Display May Launch in Second Half of 2025
  4. Mastercard Plans to Expand Crypto Payment Card Programme With New Tie-Ups
  5. Realme 11 Series, Realme Narzo N53 to Be Launched in India in May: Report
  6. Microsoft Signs 10-Year Deal With Nware After UK Blocks Activision Acquisition
  7. Windows 10 Feature Updates Discontinued by Microsoft Ahead of End of Support in 2025
  8. JioCinema Likely to Focus on Pricing, Local Content as It Challenges Disney, Netflix in India
  9. Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese Talk Killers of the Flower Moon at CinemaCon, Reveals First Footage
  10. KuCoin Awaits Legal Notice to Freeze Assets of Crypto Rug Pull Scammer: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.