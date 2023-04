Apple is reportedly planning to introduce wired EarPods that support a USB Type-C connector with the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already expected to launch future iPhones with support for USB Type-C connectivity. Apple still sells wired earbuds, which either come with a Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter. However, their usage has been less as compared to the wireless AirPods, launched by the tech giant in 2016.

A reliable tipster ShrimpApplePro has shared tweets revealing that Apple has started the mass production of wired EarPods with USB Type-C connectors. He added that the company is also producing MFi USB Type-C cables. The tipster earlier tweeted that Foxconn has already started mass production of accessories like EarPods and USB Type-C cables.

Apple currently sells its wired earbuds with a Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack adapter, and are priced at $19 (roughly Rs. 1,550). Meanwhile, the wireless AirPods, launched in 2016, are more popular with Apple users. Now, with the introduction of wired EarPods with USB Type-C connectivity, Apple users will be able to plug in the accessory directly to the upcoming iPhones, which are also expected to switch to USB Type-C ports.

The Cupertino tech giant earlier provided a 3.5mm audio jack on iPhones for wired earbuds connectivity. However, with the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, Apple started selling Lightning-powered EarPods. The smartphones also shipped along Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter.

It was previously reported, quoting TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that the USB Type-C port on the upcoming iPhone 15 models will offer fast charging with the MFi-certified charger. It was also added that the company is reportedly optimistic about a rise in demand for 20W USB Type-C chargers in Q2, Q3 of 2023.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.