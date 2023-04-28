Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Last of Us Part I PC Port's New 25 GB Patch Brings Optimisation, Fixes Crashing, Improves Textures

The Last of Us Part I PC Port's New 25 GB Patch Brings Optimisation, Fixes Crashing, Improves Textures

Dubbed v1.0.4.0, the patch marks the seventh update since The Last of Us Part 1 arrived on PC.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 April 2023 13:51 IST
The Last of Us Part I PC Port's New 25 GB Patch Brings Optimisation, Fixes Crashing, Improves Textures

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog has promised to continue patching the game

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Part I was released March 28 on PC
  • The patch improves graphical fidelity on Low and Medium settings
  • It also aims to reduce crashes during the ‘Shader Building’ process

The Last of Us Part I on PC has received a massive 25GB patch, aimed at improving the horrid condition it was launched at. Dubbed v1.0.4.0, the version marks the seventh update since the port was launched on March 28, proving that developer Naughty Dog hasn't given up on it yet. The patch is mainly focused on optimising CPU and GPU performance in-game while adding improved graphical fidelity on Low and Medium settings. The low-res textures were a key point of criticism upon launch, with many fans posting screenshots of a caveman Joel and poking fun at the state of the port.

The patch notes detail 22 fixes for The Last of Us Part I on PC, with a good chunk focused on crashes that occur upon death, when quitting out to the main menu, and during the ‘Shader Building' process. In our review, we noted how time-consuming the process was — even on decent CPUs such as the AMD Ryzen 7 5800x, putting 100 percent load on all its eight cores. “Fixed an issue where the shader load warning did not appear while relaunching the game,” the post reads. Following that, players had to endure an unusually long loading time, despite the game being installed on SSDs. Naughty Dog has now addressed that issue while adding new features so players can better gauge performance. The HUD menu in settings will now let you enable performance stats, and there are better descriptors for how graphics options will affect your system.

The Last of Us Part I PC Review

“We at Naughty Dog and our partners at Iron Galaxy are closely watching player reports to support future improvements and patches,” the post reads. “We are actively optimising, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates.” The partner Iron Galaxy was also responsible for porting Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection to PC, whose technical issues carried over to The Last of Us Part 1 as well. For instance, using the mouse to navigate the camera creates micro stutters, which only get worsened with your character's movement. The issue doesn't seem to affect controller inputs, however.

Naughty Dog has also fixed an issue where skipping cutscenes would cause the game to freeze. Translations for foreign languages in the menu options have been corrected, too. By default, The Last of Us Part 1 enables AMD's FSR2.0 upscaling option to ensure better performance at a reduced loss in visual fidelity. Turns out, the Steam Deck version was having trouble defaulting to it, which has also been fixed. While the condition of the port is way better than it was during launch week, it isn't perfect yet. You can read the detailed patch notes for v1.0.4.0 on the official website.

The Last of Us Part I is available on PC and PS5.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part I

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks, sounds, feels great
  • On par with Part II, if not beyond
  • Centuries ahead of PS4 Pro version
  • Improved enemy AI behaviour
  • New Permadeath feature
  • Bad
  • Priced as a new PS5 game
  • No upgrade options for PS3, PS4 owners
  • No 4K at 60fps, or ray-tracing
  • No multiplayer
  • PC port to be sold separately
Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part I review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series The Last of Us
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the last of us, tlou, the last of us part i, the last of us part 1, the last of us part i pc, the last of us part i pc patch notes, the last of us part i pc update, the last of us part i performance, the last of us part i pc fix, the last of us part i release date, playstation, iron galaxy, naughty dog, pc, playstation 5, ps5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Infinix Smart 7 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

The Last of Us Part I PC Port's New 25 GB Patch Brings Optimisation, Fixes Crashing, Improves Textures
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  2. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Specifications, Features, Pricing Leaked: Details
  4. Google Pixel 7a May Get This New Colour Option: Check Here
  5. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  6. Infinix Smart 7 HD With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: Check Price
  7. Samsung, Crypto.Com Bring Asset Trading Services to Galaxy Z Fold Phones
  8. WhatsApp Starts Testing This New Chat Feature for Android Users
  9. Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  10. Microsoft, Alphabet, Other AI Companies Urged to Prioritize Security Measures
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Pad V8 With 11-Inch LCD Display, 13-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
  2. Oppo F23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped; Could Launch in India on May 15
  3. Sony Expects Quarterly Profits to Fall 3.2 Percent; Says PS5 Sales Will Jump By 6 Million Units in 2023
  4. Xiaomi Mix 5 Leaked Live Images Tip Design, Key Specifications: All Details
  5. Samsung Teams with Crypto.Com to Bring Asset Trading Services on Galaxy Z Fold Phones
  6. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 13th Gen Intel CPU, 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. Infinix Smart 7 HD With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. WhatsApp Begins Testing Direct Chat Transfer Feature on Latest Beta for Android: Report
  9. The Last of Us Part I PC Port's New 25 GB Patch Brings Optimisation, Fixes Crashing, Improves Textures
  10. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners: Alia Bhatt Wins Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.