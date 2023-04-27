Asus ROG Ally launch date has been announced by the company. The Taiwanese firm's first handheld gaming device will make its debut next month. Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Asus ROG Ally, a tipster has leaked 360-degree renders of the upcoming device. The specifications and price of the ROG Ally have also been leaked, giving gaming enthusiasts a hint of what to expect before it is officially unveiled by the company. It is tipped to feature AMD's recently announced Ryzen Z1 series processors.

The upcoming Asus ROG Ally is scheduled to launch on May 11 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST), according to an announcement posted by the company on Twitter. Asus has also set up a microsite for the device on its website, with details of a keynote event featuring executives from Asus, Microsoft's Xbox, and AMD.

While the technical specifications section on the Asus ROG Ally microsite is currently empty, tipster SnoopyTech (Twitter: @_snoopytech_) has leaked the purported specifications of the upcoming device. The Asus ROG Ally will sport a 7-inch full-HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by an AMD Z1 Extreme processor with AMD Radeon Navi3 graphics, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For storage, the handheld gaming device will be equipped with a 512GB NVMe M.2 solid-state drive. It will feature surround sound speakers with Dolby Atmos, according to details leaked by the tipster.

Asus is yet to provide any details the ROG Ally's specifications or how much it will cost, but a report by The Verge citing a product listing for the device spotted by Stuff India's Khumail Thakur (Twitter: @wickedkhumz) states that the ROG Ally will be priced at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 57,200). This claim is corroborated by tipster SnoopyTech, who shared the same pricing for the model powered by the AMD Z1 Extreme processor.

ASUS ROG Ally (AMD Z1 Extreme) = $699.99 https://t.co/GDkz6wZNWI — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) April 26, 2023

The tipster also claims that the Asus ROG Ally will let gamers "play almost any game" that runs on Windows, Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, GeForce Now, Android, and other platforms. Users will also be able to connect a keyboard, mouse, and the ROG XG mobile dock for better controls and improved resolution and framerates while playing on the ROG Ally.

These specifications are in line with details leaked by another tipster last week, who claims that the Asus ROG Ally's purported 7-inch display would feature a 16:9 aspect ratio and 500 nits of peak brightness. It is also tipped to feature support for expandable storage via a MicroSD card slot, will run on Windows 11 out-of-the box, and weigh 608g, according to details shared by the tipster.

