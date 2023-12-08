Baldur's Gate III took home the top honour at The Game Awards 2023, held early Friday in Los Angeles, besting its lead competitor Alan Wake II. The Dungeons & Dragons-based sprawling RPG, which was strongly revered by both fans and critics alike, bagged six trophies, including Best Community Support and Best Performance. The latter was collected by Neil Newbon, who played Astarion, the silver-haired vampire spawn, holding our attention with his melodramatic persona and the occasional high-pitched screeches. Meanwhile, Remedy's Alan Wake 2 won four awards across some of the most important categories, with co-directors Sam Lake and Kyle Rowley emerging as the best game directors of the year, alongside a writing/ narrative nod.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which orchestrated most of the gaming craze in early 2023, only won one award — for Best Action/ Adventure Game. Cyberpunk 2077, which saw a resurgence lately, with update 2.0 and its Phantom Liberty expansion, was crowned the Best Ongoing Game, for its commitment to fixing and essentially breathing new life into a title that drastically failed at launch. The indie game slot was a subject of controversy for its inclusion of the Nexon-owned Dave the Diver, though there's no more room for outrage since another cutesy pixelated game Sea of Stars emerged victorious. The cast of the upcoming Fallout series also made an appearance on stage to present the award for Best Adaptation, which HBO's The Last of Us series won — no surprise there.

Baldur's Gate 3 Review

In addition to The Game Awards jury-voted winners, there was a Players' Voice bracket, which as the name suggests, is completely governed by fan voting. Baldur's Gate 3 was also a victor in that, beating out Genshin Impact, whose fanbase was called out last year for botting to skew the results in their favour.

With that, here's the entire list of winners from The Game Awards 2023:

The Game Awards 2023 winners — the full list

Game of the Year

Baldur's Gate 3 (Larian Studios) — WINNER

Alan Wake II (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil 4 remake (Capcom)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Best Game Direction

Alan Wake II — WINNER

Baldur's Gate 3

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Narrative

Alan Wake II — WINNER

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best Art Direction

Alan Wake 2 — WINNER

Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)

Lies of P (Round8 Studio/Neowiz Games)

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Score and Music

Masayoshi Soken, Final Fantasy XVI — WINNER

Petri Alanko, Alan Wake 2

Borislav Slavov, Baldur's Gate 3

Shuichi Kobori, Hi-Fi Rush

Nintendo Sound Team, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO) — WINNER

Castlevania: Nocturne (Powerhouse Animation/Netflix)

Gran Turismo (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination/Nintendo/Universal Pictures)

Twisted Metal (PlayStation Productions/Peacock)

The Last of Us Season 1 Review

Best Audio Design

Hi-Fi Rush — WINNER

Alan Wake 2

Dead Space (Motive Studio/EA)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Best Performance

Neil Newbon, Baldur's Gate 3 — WINNER

Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Cameron Monaghan, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Idris Elba, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Melanie Liburd, Alan Wake 2

Yuri Lowenthal, Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Innovation in Accessibility

Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios) — WINNER

Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment)

Hi-Fi Rush

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Mortal Kombat 1 (NetherRealm Studios/WB Games)

Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)

Best Ongoing Game

Cyberpunk 2077 — WINNER

Final Fantasy XIV

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/EA)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

Genshin Impact (HoYoverse)

Games for Impact

Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive) — WINNER

A Space for the Unbound (Mojiken Studio/Toge Productions/Chorus)

Chants of Sennaar (Rundisc/Focus Entertainment)

Goodbye Volcano High (KO_OP)

Terra Nil (Free Lives/Devolver Digital/Netflix)

Venba (Visai Games)

Best Community Support

Baldur's Gate 3 — WINNER

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

Final Fantasy XIV

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Best Independent Game

Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio) — WINNER

Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)

Dave the Diver (MINTROCKET)

Dredge (Black Salt Games/Team 17)

Viewfinder (Sad Owl Studios/Thunderful Publishing)

Best Debut Indie Game

Cocoon — WINNER

Dredge

Pizza Tower (Tour de Pizza)

Venba

Viewfinder

Best Mobile Game

Honkai: Star Rail — WINNER

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (Applibot/Square Enix)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (Sunblink Entertainment)

Monster Hunter Now (Niantic/Capcom)

Terra Nil

Best VR/AR Game

Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom) — WINNER

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE)

Humanity (tha LTD/Enhance Games)

Horizon Call of the Mountain (Guerrilla Games/Firesprite/SIE)

Synapse (nDreams)

Best Action Game

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) — WINNER

Dead Island 2 (Dambuster Studios/Deep Silver)

Ghostrunner 2 (One More Level/505 Games)

Hi-Fi Rush

Remnant 2 (Gunfire Games/Gearbox Publishing)

Best Action/Adventure Game

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — WINNER

Alan Wake 2

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Resident Evil 4

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Resident Evil 4 Remake Review

Best RPG

Baldur's Gate 3 — WINNER

Final Fantasy XVI

Lies of P

Sea of Stars

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Best Fighting Game

Street Fighter 6 — WINNER

God of Rock (Modus Studios Brazil/Modus Games)

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Ludosity/Fair Play Labs/GameMill Entertainment)

Pocket Bravery (Statera Studio/PQube)

Best Family Game

Super Mario Bros. Wonder — WINNER

Disney Illusion Island (Dlala Studios/Disney)

Party Animals (Recreate Games)

Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

Sonic Superstars (Arzest/Sonic Team/Sega)

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Pikmin 4 — WINNER

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (WayForward/Nintendo)

Cities: Skylines II (Colossal Order/Paradox Interactive)

Company of Heroes 3 (Relic Entertainment/Sega)

Fire Emblem Engage (Intelligent Systems/Nintendo)

Best Sports/Racing

Forza Motorsport — WINNER

EA Sports FC 24 (EA Vancouver/EA Romania/EA Sports)

F1 23 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)

The Crew Motorfest (Ubisoft Ivory Tower/Ubisoft)

Best Multiplayer

Baldur's Gate 3 — WINNER

Diablo IV

Party Animals

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Most Anticipated Game

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix) — WINNER

Hades II (Supergiant Games)

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega)

Star Wars Outlaws (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft)

Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco/Arika)

Content Creator of the Year

IronMouse — WINNER

PeopleMakeGames

Quackity

Spreen

SypherPK

Best Esports Game

Valorant (Riot Games) — WINNER

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve)

Dota 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

PUBG Mobile (LightSpeed Studios/Tencent Games)

Best Esports Athlete

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends) — WINNER

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Valorant)

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (Call of Duty)

Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk (League of Legends)

Phillip ”ImperialHal” Dosen (Apex Legends)

Best Esports Team

JD Gaming (League of Legends) — WINNER

Evil Geniuses (Valorant)

Fnatic (Valorant)

Gaimin Gladiators (Dota 2)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike)

Best Esports Coach

Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant) — WINNER

Danny “zonic” Sorensen (Team Falcons – Counter-Strike)

Jordan “Gunba” Graham (Florida Mayhem – Overwatch)

Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam (Team Vitality – Counter-Strike)

Yoon “Homme” Sung-young (JD Gaming – League of Legends)

Best Esports Event

2023 League of Legends World Championship — WINNER

Blast.tv Paris Major 2023

EVO 2023

The International Dota 2 Championships 2023

VALORANT Champions 2023

Players' Voice

Baldur's Gate 3

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Libery

Genshin Impact

Spider-Man 2

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

