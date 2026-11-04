Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre Loading Will Begin November 10; Rockstar Reveals Game Size

Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Loading Will Begin November 10; Rockstar Reveals Game Size

GTA 6 pre-load file will take up to 212GB of storage space depending on the console.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 November 2026 10:52 IST
Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Loading Will Begin November 10; Rockstar Reveals Game Size

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch on November 19

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Rockstar Games has brought up GTA 6's pre-loading date by two days
  • GTA 6 is available to pre-order on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X
  • Physical GTA 6 copies will retail starting November 12
Advertisement

Rockstar Games has brought up the pre-loading date for Grand Theft Auto 6 just weeks ahead of the game's launch. Digital pre-loading for the open world crime title will now begin on November 10 on both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, nine days before release. Rockstar has also confirmed the storage size requirement for GTA 6.

Digital pre-loading for the game was earlier set to begin on November 12, a week before launch. Rockstar announced Tuesday that pre-loading for GTA 6 will begin on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time on PS5. On Xbox Series S/X, the game will be available to pre-load starting November 10 at 12am GMT globally.

The code-in-box physical version of the game will be available from retailers starting November 12. So, a digital purchase via PlayStation and Xbox storefronts will allow users to pre-load GTA 6 at least two days before the physical version.

GTA 6 Pre-Load File Size

Rockstar also confirmed the storage size of the Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-load file. GTA 6 will require up to 212 GB of storage space depending on your device. Last week, a report claimed that the game would require 210GB of storage on consoles. GTA 6 is set to become the largest Rockstar release of all time in terms of file size. 

Finally, Rockstar announced that it would release an official printable Grand Theft Auto 6 cover art poster and map of Leonida as a free digital download on November 19. The poster will be available to download from the official GTA 6 website.

Additionally, a double-sided physical version of the poster will be available to purchase from Rockstar Store for $0.99. The poster will also be added as a free gift to go with any purchase from the store. It is unclear if the GTA 6 physical retail box will come with a poster, as has been custom with previous Rockstar releases.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now just over two weeks away from launch. It is available to pre-order on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Grand Theft Auto 6, GTA 6, Rockstar Games, GTA 6 Pre Loading, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Samsung Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Galaxy Z Fold 8 Manufacturing and Testing

Related Stories

Grand Theft Auto 6 Pre-Loading Will Begin November 10; Rockstar Reveals Game Size
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Garmin Smartwatches Get ECG App in India With AFib Detection
  2. Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Update in India
  3. Samsung Shows How It Made the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Thinner and Lighter
  4. Poco X8 Review: Bets Big on Design, Bigger on Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Turns Off Gemini AI Access for K-12 Student Accounts, Expands Guided Learning to Search and Classroom
  2. Apple Releases iOS 27.3 Beta With New Siri AI Tools for Developers, Health App Update
  3. Crypto Traders Face Backlash for Launching Memecoins Using Jesús de Miguel’s Image
  4. Vivo X500 Series Pre-Bookings Begin in India at Select Retailers, Tipster Claims
  5. Motorola One Design Revealed in WPC Listing, Geekbench Appearance Hints at Key Specs
  6. Oppo F35 Pro Gets ColorOS 17 Skin Based on Android 17 in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy A38 Will Launch Next Year With a Notable Battery Upgrade, Report Says
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Fold 9 Ultra Camera Details Leaked Ahead of 2027 Launch
  9. BitMart Reports Breach, Points to Suspects in Mercado Bitcoin Attackers
  10. Google Adds Gmail Live, Docs Live and 63-Language Translation to Workspace
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »