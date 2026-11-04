Rockstar Games has brought up the pre-loading date for Grand Theft Auto 6 just weeks ahead of the game's launch. Digital pre-loading for the open world crime title will now begin on November 10 on both PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, nine days before release. Rockstar has also confirmed the storage size requirement for GTA 6.

Digital pre-loading for the game was earlier set to begin on November 12, a week before launch. Rockstar announced Tuesday that pre-loading for GTA 6 will begin on Tuesday, November 10 at midnight local time on PS5. On Xbox Series S/X, the game will be available to pre-load starting November 10 at 12am GMT globally.

The code-in-box physical version of the game will be available from retailers starting November 12. So, a digital purchase via PlayStation and Xbox storefronts will allow users to pre-load GTA 6 at least two days before the physical version.

GTA 6 Pre-Load File Size

Rockstar also confirmed the storage size of the Grand Theft Auto 6 pre-load file. GTA 6 will require up to 212 GB of storage space depending on your device. Last week, a report claimed that the game would require 210GB of storage on consoles. GTA 6 is set to become the largest Rockstar release of all time in terms of file size.

Finally, Rockstar announced that it would release an official printable Grand Theft Auto 6 cover art poster and map of Leonida as a free digital download on November 19. The poster will be available to download from the official GTA 6 website.

Additionally, a double-sided physical version of the poster will be available to purchase from Rockstar Store for $0.99. The poster will also be added as a free gift to go with any purchase from the store. It is unclear if the GTA 6 physical retail box will come with a poster, as has been custom with previous Rockstar releases.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is now just over two weeks away from launch. It is available to pre-order on PlayStation and Xbox storefronts.