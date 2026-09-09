BGMI is all set to get the 4.6 Update. Ahead of it, Krafton India has announced a Bloodline Awakening mode including vampires, hunters and a supernatural gameplay mechanic, along with new redeem codes offering in-game rewards. The reward drop has 50 redeem codes. The BGMI redeem codes will be valid for a limited time and can be redeemed through BGMI's official redemption website. Here is how you can claim the rewards.

BGMI Bloodline Awakening Rolls Out: Full List of Redeem Codes

Bloodline Awakening will be a limited-time experience in BGMI, and it will offer PvE threats and special abilities. This mode will let eliminated players return as vampires, equipped with abilities such as Claw Strike, Absorb, Blood Sense and Blood Amberfication. Krafton India is offering 50 redeem codes as part of the Bloodline Awakening promotion. The codes can be claimed for exclusive in-game rewards.

The codes listed below are the general redeem codes:

LUZBZUE7QCHWA37C LUZCZDHE66ATD39R LUZDZXVNHU5QMDFW LUZEZB7PUNWE9PFU LUZFZTSH8SNBTWKD LUZGZMAMM7VB7TVX LUZHZCNXWA5S3BA6 LUZIZXK39RXPP9NC LUZJZFQSUE4T5XPP LUZKZQ9RXXAKQMKK LUZLZP8XNJFFUJN4 LUZMZNTPXCJ7MRD5 LUZNZDWAS4N8S4DW LUZOZFXS9G5J9XHQ LUZPZHPQ4TAJ4M84 LUZQZFMDXND9XWB3 LUZRZ3QVMH5GAA5F LUZVZESSQNN5V556 LUZTZ45HJAAH46K5 LUZUZ364SN6TH3S6 LUZBAZXPT79SQVQW LUZBBZG3FWK43NS9 LUZBCZMN68UUEA6F LUZBDZ83HAKEXPAE LUZBEZ9VTVU4U3U9 LUZBFZJNPVM3NRKM LUZBGZ5TAS57EDQ7 LUZBHZK5SS8GSE9U LUZBIZ6WTQCUHNDJ LUZBJZQNGEDUBGDV LUZBKZHQ677H5P53 LUZBLZVS8QQT473X LUZBMZCCDFUKMUSQ LUZBNZBV3XRPAHVQ LUZBOZJAC9U5MBBE LUZBPZ3N8VVSBTF9 LUZBQZCQK355DC4W LUZBRZE7XJWGUWUR LUZBVZFHPGW7V77E LUZBTZGN6V5EGJNF LUZBUZVMJCHJ7Q6P LUZCAZGAAXGEBEP7 LUZCBZRX9ETBXA3E LUZCCZ89XC7QTM5B LUZCDZ9TT8DU73J8 LUZCEZK3HCF3TCFX LUZCFZSW8375KQ6K LUZCGZK4JBU3KFUX LUZCHZHMM37QTQS3 LUZCIZJGCUT8CC4P

The codes are valid until September 25 and can only be used through the game's official Redeem Centre.

How to Redeem BGMI Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes

You can follow these steps to redeem a BGMI code:

Head to the official BGMI Redeem Centre.

Enter Character ID.

Enter the redemption code and complete the Captcha verification.

Select Redeem.

After successful redemption, the reward will be sent to the player's in-game mail.

Players should keep a few BGMI rules in mind while claiming the rewards. Krafton India has already confirmed that each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 players, and the rewards will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem only one code per day, and an individual code can be used just once per account. Expired codes and codes which have reached their redemption limit will no longer work.

BGMI redeem codes are unavailable for guest accounts. After a successful redemption, players will receive a confirmation message. Players attempting to use a code after its limit has been reached will see an expiry notification. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must be collected within 30 days. After that period, the corresponding mail will expire.