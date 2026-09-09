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  • BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Claim Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes

BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Claim Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes

The Bloodline Awakening introduces vampires, hunters and new combat mechanics to the battle royale game.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 September 2026 20:05 IST
BGMI Redeem Codes (September 2026): How to Claim Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes

Photo Credit: Krafton India

BGMI redeem codes are unavailable for guest accounts

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Highlights
  • Krafton India is adding Bloodline Awakening mode to BGMI
  • It includes new redeem codes offering in-game rewards
  • This mode will let eliminated players return as vampires
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BGMI is all set to get the 4.6 Update. Ahead of it, Krafton India has announced a Bloodline Awakening mode including vampires, hunters and a supernatural gameplay mechanic, along with new redeem codes offering in-game rewards. The reward drop has 50 redeem codes. The BGMI redeem codes will be valid for a limited time and can be redeemed through BGMI's official redemption website. Here is how you can claim the rewards.

BGMI Bloodline Awakening Rolls Out: Full List of Redeem Codes 

Bloodline Awakening will be a limited-time experience in BGMI, and it will offer PvE threats and special abilities. This mode will let eliminated players return as vampires, equipped with abilities such as Claw Strike, Absorb, Blood Sense and Blood Amberfication. Krafton India is offering 50 redeem codes as part of the Bloodline Awakening promotion. The codes can be claimed for exclusive in-game rewards.

The codes listed below are the general redeem codes:

  1. LUZBZUE7QCHWA37C
  2. LUZCZDHE66ATD39R
  3. LUZDZXVNHU5QMDFW 
  4. LUZEZB7PUNWE9PFU
  5. LUZFZTSH8SNBTWKD
  6. LUZGZMAMM7VB7TVX 
  7. LUZHZCNXWA5S3BA6
  8. LUZIZXK39RXPP9NC
  9. LUZJZFQSUE4T5XPP
  10. LUZKZQ9RXXAKQMKK 
  11. LUZLZP8XNJFFUJN4
  12. LUZMZNTPXCJ7MRD5
  13. LUZNZDWAS4N8S4DW
  14. LUZOZFXS9G5J9XHQ
  15. LUZPZHPQ4TAJ4M84 
  16. LUZQZFMDXND9XWB3
  17. LUZRZ3QVMH5GAA5F
  18. LUZVZESSQNN5V556
  19. LUZTZ45HJAAH46K5
  20. LUZUZ364SN6TH3S6
  21. LUZBAZXPT79SQVQW
  22. LUZBBZG3FWK43NS9 
  23. LUZBCZMN68UUEA6F 
  24. LUZBDZ83HAKEXPAE
  25. LUZBEZ9VTVU4U3U9 
  26. LUZBFZJNPVM3NRKM 
  27. LUZBGZ5TAS57EDQ7
  28. LUZBHZK5SS8GSE9U
  29. LUZBIZ6WTQCUHNDJ
  30. LUZBJZQNGEDUBGDV
  31. LUZBKZHQ677H5P53
  32. LUZBLZVS8QQT473X
  33. LUZBMZCCDFUKMUSQ
  34. LUZBNZBV3XRPAHVQ 
  35. LUZBOZJAC9U5MBBE 
  36. LUZBPZ3N8VVSBTF9
  37. LUZBQZCQK355DC4W 
  38. LUZBRZE7XJWGUWUR 
  39. LUZBVZFHPGW7V77E 
  40. LUZBTZGN6V5EGJNF 
  41. LUZBUZVMJCHJ7Q6P 
  42. LUZCAZGAAXGEBEP7 
  43. LUZCBZRX9ETBXA3E
  44. LUZCCZ89XC7QTM5B 
  45. LUZCDZ9TT8DU73J8
  46. LUZCEZK3HCF3TCFX 
  47. LUZCFZSW8375KQ6K 
  48. LUZCGZK4JBU3KFUX 
  49. LUZCHZHMM37QTQS3
  50. LUZCIZJGCUT8CC4P

The codes are valid until September 25 and can only be used through the game's official Redeem Centre.

How to Redeem BGMI Bloodline Awakening Redeem Codes

You can follow these steps to redeem a BGMI code:

  • Head to the official BGMI Redeem Centre.
  • Enter Character ID.
  • Enter the redemption code and complete the Captcha verification.
  • Select Redeem.
  • After successful redemption, the reward will be sent to the player's in-game mail.

Players should keep a few BGMI rules in mind while claiming the rewards. Krafton India has already confirmed that each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 players, and the rewards will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Players can redeem only one code per day, and an individual code can be used just once per account. Expired codes and codes which have reached their redemption limit will no longer work.

BGMI redeem codes are unavailable for guest accounts. After a successful redemption, players will receive a confirmation message. Players attempting to use a code after its limit has been reached will see an expiry notification. Rewards delivered through in-game mail must be collected within 30 days. After that period, the corresponding mail will expire.

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Further reading: BGMI, Bloodline Awakening
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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