Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) continues to add new rewards for players through its regular redeem code drops. The latest codes offer the Secret Legacy Backpack as the highlight reward. Similar to previous drops, Krafton India, the developer behind the popular online multiplayer battle royale game, has released 50 redeem codes, with each code unlocking exclusive in-game rewards. The codes are available for a limited period, and players will need to redeem them through BGMI's official Redeem Centre.

BGMI Redeem Codes for September 21

The Secret Legacy Backpack is the highlight of this week's drop. Krafton India describes it as having a weathered, heirloom-style appearance, with aged leather panels, antique buckles, and an engraved emblem. The release comes alongside BGMI's 4.6 update, which currently features the Midnight Hunters theme mode. The Ocean Odyssey mode has also returned, while Kiaraa's in-game activity is set to arrive soon.

Apart from the main reward, players can also unlock other in-game items like skins, outfits, and UC (Unknown Cash).

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How to redeem BGMI codes?

Players can redeem the codes through the BGMI Redeem Centre. Here are the steps: Visit the BGMI Redeem Centre. Enter your Character ID. Enter one of the redemption codes listed above. Complete the verification CAPTCHA and click Redeem. Eligible rewards will be delivered through in-game mail.

There are a few restrictions to keep in mind. Each code can be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users, while each player can redeem only one code per day. A code can also be redeemed only once per account, and expired codes cannot be used. Guest accounts are not eligible for redemption codes. Lastly, players should also claim rewards from their in-game mail within 30 days of receiving them, after which the mail will expire.