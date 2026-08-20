Black Myth: Zhong Kui, the follow-up to hit action-RPG Black Myth: Wukong, has received an extended gameplay trailer. The trailer, shared by developer Game Science on Thursday, features a first look at the game's combat and brings new details on its story. Black Myth: Zhong Kui is still in early development, the developer confirmed in its announcement.

The second entry in the Black Myth series was revealed at Gamescom 2025 as a single-player action-RPG inspired by the famed Chinese folk figure “Zhong Kui”. At the time, the game was announced with a two-minute CG teaser trailer that did not feature any in-game footage.

Exactly a year later, the Game Science has released a 15-minute gameplay trailer for Black Myth: Zhong Kui, showing the game's protagonist and its slick action combat. The Chinese studio confirmed that the gameplay footage was captured in-game from a work-in-progress build running at a 21:9 aspect ratio. The action-RPG remains in early development, and the game's final release may differ from the new trailer, the developer said.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui Gameplay Trailer

The gameplay trailer begins with a cinematic section showing the new protagonist exploring a coastline and stumbling into an older man. The two then build a raft and travel on the sea.

The protagonist then encounters multiple enemies in a different area — a first look at Black Myth: Zhong Kui's fast-paced combat. He can be seen parrying, blocking, and dodging attacks and using special moves to dispatch the enemies. Later in the trailer, the protagonist uses a special fire attack against multiple demonic entities.

After a brief underwater section, the protagonist takes on a creature with shells in a boss fight where he utilises a range of abilities. The creature attacks frantically, but the protagonist dodges and parries incoming attacks and then summons another entity to fight alongside him. He later merges with the entity and unleashes a flurry of elemental attacks with his sword to take down the boss.

On the game's official website, Game Science said Black Myth: Zhong Kui was rooted in ancient Chinese mythology and folklore. The studio has not shared details about the game's story.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui is confirmed to launch on PC and consoles. The game does not have a release date yet, but the developer said it “won't be quick”.