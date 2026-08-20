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  • Moto G Max With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, 7,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Moto G Max With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, 7,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Motorola says buyers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 bank cashback or choose exchange and no-cost EMI offers.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 15:21 IST
Moto G Max With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, 7,000mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola has introduced its latest G-series smartphone in three colourways

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Highlights
  • Moto G Max is priced at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant
  • Buyers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 bank cashback on the handset
  • It is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart
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Moto G Max is now available for purchase in India. The handset was launched last week as the latest addition to the company's G-series lineup. It is the brand's second ‘Max' smartphone in the country, following the introduction of the Motorola Edge 70 Max last month. The Moto G Max sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and runs on Android 16. The handset packs a 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging support.

Moto G Max Price in India, Offers, Availability

The price of the Moto G Max in India is set at Rs. 27,999 for the sole variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Motorola says buyers can avail of a Rs. 3,000 bank cashback or choose exchange and no-cost EMI offers. This brings down the effective price of the handset to Rs. 26,999.

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Motorola is also offering eligible buyers a Jio benefit that includes 5,000GB of cloud storage for 18 months and access to Google Gemini Pro. The handset comes in Pantone Alaskan Blue, Pantone Malaga, and Pantone Stargazer colour options. It is available for purchase in the country via Flipkart.

Moto G Max Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) Moto G Max runs on Hello UI based on Android 16. It is promised to receive two Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.72-inch (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness (HBM), and 391ppi pixel density. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It also gets Motorola's RAM Boost feature, which allows virtual RAM expansion up to 24GB using the phone's storage as virtual RAM.

For optics, the Moto G Max is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 600 primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and 119.5-degree field of view (FoV). On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Motorola handset include dual-SIM 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, along with meeting MIL-STD-810H durability standards. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports face unlock.

The Moto G Max packs a 7,000mAh battery and 30W TurboPower charging support. The company claims it can deliver up to 63 hours of battery life on a single charge. The handset measures 166.23 x 76.50 x 8.60mm and weighs 213g.

Moto G Max

Moto G Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 16
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
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Further reading: Moto G Max, Moto G Max 5G, Moto G Max Price in India, Moto G Max Specifications, Motorola
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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