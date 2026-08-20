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Asus VM240 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Launched in India With 24-Inch Display, New Gaming Accessories Tag Along

Asus Jelly75 Keyboard KD201 is priced at Rs. 8,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 15:12 IST
Asus VM240 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Launched in India With 24-Inch Display, New Gaming Accessories Tag Along

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus VM240 AiO features a 1080p webcam

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Highlights
  • Asus VM240 AiO can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 5 40 processor
  • Asus VM240 AiO has Wi-Fi 6E
  • Asus Jelly75 Keyboard is offered in Orange Meadow and Volt Green shades
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Asus VM240 AiO all-in-one desktop PC with a 24-inch display has been launched in India. It features a 22mm stand and adjustable tilt. It runs on up to an AMD Ryzen 5 40 processor and features dual 2W Dirac-enhanced speakers. The company has also launched four new accessories alongside the Asus VM240 AiO, including the Asus Jelly 75 Keyboard KD201, Wireless Mouse MD105, Marshmallow Keyboard and Mouse Combo CW200 and ROG HDMI Cable LHR60.

Asus VM240 AiO Price in India

Asus VM240 AiO is priced at Rs. 66,990. It will go on sale starting August 20 at Asus Exclusive Stores, Asus Eshop, Flipkart and Amazon.

Asus Jelly75 Keyboard KD201 is priced at Rs. 8,999. The new keyboard will be available for purchase starting August 31. The Asus Wireless Mouse MD105 is priced at Rs. 1,799, while the Asus Marshmallow Keyboard and Mouse Combo CW200 costs Rs. 4,199. The Asus HDMI Cable LHR60 is priced at Rs. 999. All these models will go on sale from Augst 20.

The Asus Jelly75 Keyboard is offered in Orange Meadow and Volt Green finishes with contrasting Spacebar and Esc keys. Asus Wireless Mouse MD105 is released in Milky White and Volt Green shades. The Marshmallow Combo CW200 is available in Oat Milk and Quiet Blue shades. 

Asus VM240 AiO Specifications

The Asus VM240 AiO features a 24-inch display and has adjustable tilt support that allows users to personalise their viewing angle. The display offers 100 percent coverage of the sRGB colour gamut. It has a 22mm stand and supports up to 8GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

For video calls, the Asus VM240 AiO features a 1080p webcam with a built-in privacy shutter. It can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen 5 40 processor. It has dual front-facing 2W speakers with Dirac audio. The new device also offers AI-powered noise cancellation to eliminate background noise during calls.

For connectivity, the Asus VM240 AiO has Wi-Fi 6E. It has HDMI, RJ-45, and multiple USB Type-A ports to connect to monitors, drives, cameras, and other peripherals.

Asus Jelly75 Keyboard, Wireless Mouse MD105, Marshmallow Combo CW200 Features

Asus Jelly75 Keyboard KD201 has swappable keys that allow users to easily replace or customise switches without replacing the entire keyboard. It has a rechargeable battery and a USB Type-C port. It also offers Bluetooth 2.4 GHz wireless and wired connectivity. Asus claims that it can be paired with up to five devices.

asus jelly 75 keyboard kd201 mouse md105 Asus Jelly75 Keyboard

Asus Jelly75 Keyboard, Wireless Mouse MD105

Photo Credit: Asus

 

Asus Wireless Mouse MD105 offers 2.4 GHz RF and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. It can switch across up to three devices and has adjustable 1200, 1600 and 2400 DPI settings. It offers customisable cursor precision.

The Asus Marshmallow Combo CW200 combines a keyboard and wireless mouse with adjustable DPI settings. It can be connected to up to three devices and has a dedicated Copilot key. 

Finally, the Asus ROG HDMI Cable LHR60 has 48Gbps bandwidth. It has a 1.8-meter nylon-braided sleeve and gold-plated connectors.

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Further reading: Asus VM240 AiO, Asus VM240 AiO Price in India, Asus VM240 AiO Specifications, Asus, Asus Jelly75 Keyboard KD201, Asus Wireless Mouse MD105, Asus Marshmallow Keyboard and Mouse Combo CW200, Asus HDMI Cable LHR60
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Asus VM240 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Launched in India With 24-Inch Display, New Gaming Accessories Tag Along
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