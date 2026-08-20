iQOO Z11 was launched in India on Thursday as the latest addition to the company's Z series. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. The iQOO Z11 packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge.

iQOO Z11 Price in India, Availability

The price of the iQOO Z11 in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is also offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The top-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 49,999.

As part of the launch offers, customers can avail of an instant discount up to Rs. 3,000 on select bank cards, along with a coupon worth Rs. 1,000. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the iQOO smartphone upfront can utilise no-cost EMI options for up to six months.

iQOO Z11 will be available for purchase via Amazon, the iQOO India website, Reliance Digital, and iQOO and Vivo retail stores across the country, with sales beginning August 25 at 12pm IST.

iQOO Z11 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (nano + nano) iQOO Z11 runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. It is promised to receive three years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The handset sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) brightness. It also carries SGS Low Blue Light, Low Flicker, and Five-Star Sunlight Display certifications.

Under the hood, the SoC is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is also equipped with a 3,800 square mm vapour chamber cooling system, which is claimed to be the first for the brand's Z series.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary camera with OIS and an f/1.79 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115-degree field of view. On the front, it carries a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an 84-degree field of view. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30fps.

Connectivity options on the iQOO handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge. iQOO Z11 measures 164.42 x 75.25 x 7.99mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 199g. It comes with an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.