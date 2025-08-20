Black Myth: Wukong, the action-RPG phenomenon from China that has sold over 25 million copies, is getting a sequel. The game's Chinese developer Game Science unveiled Black Myth: Zhong Kui, the second entry in the ‘Black Myth' series, at Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday. The studio debuted a teaser trailer for the game at the show, confirming the project was in “early development”.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui in Early Development

Black Myth: Zhong Kui is a single player role-playing game that draws its primary creative inspiration from the famed Chinese folk figure "Zhong Kui", Game Science said in its announcement on X. The two-minute-long teaser trailer is entirely CG and no in-game footage is available currently.

“New Black Myth title—officially unveiled today,” Game Science said, providing a description for Black Myth: Zhong Kui:

“No ghosts walked the earth till born of human heart; Onstage and off, immortals fall to fiends—their perfected art. Indoors and out, the judge is bound by the same household ties; The sun is veiled, the moon unmoved—who decrees who lives and who dies? I turn from worldly tangles and their codes, from glories smeared with sleight. I raise my sword—I raise it to fight; With it, I shall judge wrong and right!”

Black Myth: Zhong Kui Details

An official website for the newly announced title is now live, featuring an FAQ section that sheds some light on the project. Game Science said the new Black Myth game was little more than an “empty folder” right now and there was hardly any game footage that could be shared at this stage. However, early development on the game has begun.

Following the success of Black Myth: Wukong, Game Science said it wanted to build more distinct game experiences with bolder features that brought new ideas to the game's world and narrative design.

“Zhong Kui came as a natural choice born of that aspiration and other contributing factors. We are confident that, in this new project, we can make refreshing changes, create new things, while taking a hard look at our past flaws and regrets. And to all friends who love Black Myth: Wukong: the westward journey won't end here," the studio said in the FAQ section of the game's website.

Game Science shared art depicting Chinese deity Zhong Kui on its website

Photo Credit: Game Science

Black Myth: Zhong Kui shares Black Myth: Wukong's foundation of ancient Chinese myth and folklore, Game Science said. The game will remain a single-player ARPG experience and will follow the same business model as its predecessor. Players will take control of a new character and won't be playing as the monkey god Wukong in Zhong Kui.

There is no confirmation on a release date or window for the game yet. Since the title is still in early development, expect its launch to be years away. Game Science is yet to finalise the outline for Zhong Kui's story and gameplay. What's confirmed is that Black Myth: Zhong Kui will launch on PC and all mainstream console platforms. Game Science will share further updates on the title on its social channels.