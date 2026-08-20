iQOO Buds was launched in India on Thursday, along with the tech firm's latest iQOO Z11. The true wireless stereo (TWS) arrives as the company's new budget earbuds. Scheduled to go on sale in the country next via an e-commerce platform, the iQOO Buds are offered in a single colourway. The earbuds are equipped with 10mm moving coil drivers. Moreover, it boasts a dual microphone setup, while also offering AI call noise reduction. The company claims that the TWS will offer a total battery life of up to 50 hours with its pebble-shaped charging case. The in-ear earbuds ship with silicone tips.

iQOO Buds Price in India, Availability

iQOO Buds price in India is set at Rs. 1,899. However, the tech firm is offering an additional instant cashback of Rs. 200 to customers with “all bank cards”, bringing the effective price of the new TWS to Rs. 1,699.

The new earbuds from iQOO will go on sale in India on August 24 at 12 pm IST via Amazon. The iQOO Buds are offered in a single Flame Yellow colourway.

iQOO Buds Specifications, Features

The iQOO Buds are the tech firm's new in-ear-style earbuds. The TWS features 10mm moving coil drivers. It ships with support for AAC and SBC codecs, along with DeepX 4.0 Sound Effects and Spatial Audio. The iQOO Buds offer a 20Hz to 20,000Hz frequency range. It also offers a dual microphone unit, with support for two-ear voice calls. The earbuds also feature AI call noise reduction.

For connectivity, the iQOO Buds ship with support for Bluetooth 6.1 and dual-channel transmission 2.0, with an open-area connection range of 10m. It is also claimed to offer 42ms gaming latency. The company also claims that the earbuds ship with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It also supports quick pairing with Android devices. It ships with double-tap, triple-tap, and touch-and-hold gesture controls, too.

The earbuds of the iQOO Buds pack a 53mAh battery, while the charging case is backed by a 525mAh battery. The company claims that the TWS will provide a total battery life of up to 50 hours with the charging case. Meanwhile, the earphones are claimed to deliver up to 12 hours of battery life each. The earbuds can charge to 100 percent in about one hour, while the charging case takes up to two hours. Further, the tech firm says that 10 minutes of charging provides four hours of music playback. The charging case measures 63×47.76×28.06mm and weighs about 41.3g.