iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to go official next month. As we wait for the official launch, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro will have no design changes compared to the iPhone 17 Pro. The protective cases designed for the iPhone 17 Pro could be compatible with the upcoming model. This contradicts previous leaks about the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max being thicker than their predecessors. They are said to run on a 2nm A20 chipset.

iPhone 18 Pro Could Be the Same Size as iPhone 17 Pro

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on X posted an image of the OtterBox protective case suitable for both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro. “Otterbox seems to think the iPhone 18 Pro will be able to fit inside iPhone 17 Pro cases and vice versa,” Gurman said on X. He claims that the casemaker is already selling the product at Best Buy.

Otterbox seems to think the iPhone 18 Pro will be able to fit inside of iPhone 17 Pro cases and vice versa. Also, Best Buy is already putting these on shelves. A little early. pic.twitter.com/13l7OWj5wX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 19, 2026

The case is shown in a blue shade and features a horizontal camera module on the rear. It has cutouts for three rear camera sensors, an LED flash, and a LiDAR sensor.

Several reports have suggested that Apple could launch the iPhone 18 Pro with a larger 4,056mAh battery, which could result in a slightly thicker profile. Both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max were rumoured to be thicker than their predecessors.

iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to retain the rear triple camera of the previous model. It could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. It is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset and include a C2 modem, internally codenamed Ganymede.

Apple is believed to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 8 alongside Apple's first foldable smartphone.