Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 18 Pro May Look Nearly Identical to iPhone 17 Pro, New Leak Claims

iPhone 18 Pro could feature a horizontal camera module on the rear.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 12:53 IST
iPhone 18 Pro May Look Nearly Identical to iPhone 17 Pro, New Leak Claims

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is believed to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 8

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset
  • It could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera
  • iPhone 18 Pro could come with a 4,056mAh battery
Advertisement

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to go official next month. As we wait for the official launch, a new leak suggests that the iPhone 18 Pro will have no design changes compared to the iPhone 17 Pro. The protective cases designed for the iPhone 17 Pro could be compatible with the upcoming model. This contradicts previous leaks about the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max being thicker than their predecessors. They are said to run on a 2nm A20 chipset.

iPhone 18 Pro Could Be the Same Size as iPhone 17 Pro

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on X posted an image of the OtterBox protective case suitable for both the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro. “Otterbox seems to think the iPhone 18 Pro will be able to fit inside iPhone 17 Pro cases and vice versa,” Gurman said on X. He claims that the casemaker is already selling the product at Best Buy.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
Explore More...

The case is shown in a blue shade and features a horizontal camera module on the rear. It has cutouts for three rear camera sensors, an LED flash, and a LiDAR sensor.

Several reports have suggested that Apple could launch the iPhone 18 Pro with a larger 4,056mAh battery, which could result in a slightly thicker profile. Both the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max were rumoured to be thicker than their predecessors.

iPhone 18 Pro is rumoured to retain the rear triple camera of the previous model. It could feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens. It is expected to run on the A20 Pro chipset and include a C2 modem, internally codenamed Ganymede.

Apple is believed to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 8 alongside Apple's first foldable smartphone.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iQOO Z11 Launched in India With Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chip, 7,050mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
CMF Buds Neo With 35dB ANC, Up to 52 Hour of Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

Related Stories

iPhone 18 Pro May Look Nearly Identical to iPhone 17 Pro, New Leak Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Launched in India With These Features: See Price
  2. This Is When Apple Can Announce Its iPhone 18 Series Launch Event
  3. iQOO Buds Review: Budget TWS With Not-So-Budget Sound
  4. Infinix Hot 70 Pro India Launch Timeline Announced; Colourways Teased
  5. iQOO Z11 Review
  6. Moto G Max Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers
  7. CMF Buds Neo With 35dB ANC, Up to 52 Hour of Battery Launched in India
  8. Here's When the Lava Bold N4 Lite Will Launch in India
  9. Here's How Much the Vivo Y31T 5G Could Cost in India
  10. OnePlus Could Exclusively Launch Another 4G Phone in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony's Live Service Co-Op Game Horizon Hunters Gathering Reportedly Being Rebooted After Poor Player Feedback
  2. BitGo Becomes First Global Crypto Firm to Secure South Korea VASP Licence
  3. Huawei Pura X View Pre-Orders Begin; Confirmed to Feature Wide-Screen 16:9.5 Display, 7,000mAh Battery
  4. iQOO Gaming Tablet Tipped to Get Active Cooling, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC
  5. OnePlus Tipped to Launch a New 4G Phone Exclusively in India Next Month
  6. Qualcomm Teases Two New Snapdragon 8 Elite Chips Ahead of Snapdragon Summit
  7. Lava Bold N4 Lite India Launch Date Announced; Design and Durability Details Teased
  8. Coinbase Expands Tokenisation Push With Abu Dhabi Regulatory Approval
  9. Google Photos Could Soon Add a Map View to Ask Photos Search Results, Feature Spotted in APK Teardown
  10. Infinix Hot 70 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for September, Design and Colours Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »