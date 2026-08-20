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CMF Buds Neo With 35dB ANC, Up to 52 Hour of Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

CMF Buds Neo will go on sale in India from August 26

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 12:42 IST
CMF Buds Neo With 35dB ANC, Up to 52 Hour of Battery Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: CMF by Nothing

CMF Buds Neo comes in Black, Dark Blue and White shades

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Highlights
  • CMF Buds Neo launches in India at Rs. 1,999
  • The earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers
  • The CMF Buds Neo earbuds offer 120ms low-latency gaming mode
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CMF Buds Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched in India and will go on sale later this month. The earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 35dB Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation to reduce background noise. They also include four microphones with Clear Voice Technology for calls. Other features include spatial audio, customisable EQ settings, dual-device connectivity and a 120ms low-latency mode for gaming, with additional controls and sound options available through the Nothing X app.

CMF Buds Neo Price in India, Availability

CMF Buds Neo is currently priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. Buyers can choose from Black, White and Dark Blue colour variants. The earbuds will be available for purchase from August 26 on Flipkart, as well as through retail outlets such as Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales.

CMF Buds Neo Features, Specifications

CMF Buds Neo features 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a titanium-coated PET dome and PEEK + PU surround. It supports a 20Hz-20kHz frequency response, AAC and SBC codecs, static spatial audio, and six EQ presets including Immersion Boost, Pop, Rock, Electronic, Enhance Vocals and Classical. Users can also create custom EQ profiles and adjust Bass Enhancement through the Nothing X app.

The earbuds offer up to 35dB Adaptive ANC with three noise cancellation levels. Four HD microphones, with two on each earbud, work with Clear Voice Technology for calls.

For connectivity, CMF Buds Neo uses Bluetooth 6.0 and supports dual-device connection, Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair. It works with Android 6.0 and later and iOS 13 and later through the Nothing X app. The earbuds also support 120ms Low Latency Mode for gaming.

Each CMF Buds Neo earbud has a 45mAh battery, while the case carries a 460mAh battery. Playback is rated at up to 11 hours per earbud and 52 hours with the case when ANC is off. With ANC enabled, total music playback drops to 30 hours. Each earbud is claimed to provide up to five hours of call time with ANC off, while the combined call time is rated at up to 25 hours. A 10-minute charge provides up to 5.5 hours of playback, and a full charge takes around 70 minutes via USB Type-C.

The CMF Buds Neo earbuds use touch controls that you can customise in the Nothing X app. Double-tapping skips to the next track or rejects a call, while triple-tapping skips to the previous track. Holding the touch area switches between Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes, and pressing and holding adjusts the volume. Holding both earbuds for five seconds activates pairing mode.

The CMF Buds Neo earbuds carry an IP54 rating, while the charging case is rated IPX2 for protection against water exposure. The charging case measures 54.3mm x 54.3mm x 23mm and weighs 50.3g. It has a dual-tone finish, a square-shaped body, a circular tactile dial and a built-in lanyard hole.

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Further reading: CMF Buds Neo, CMF Buds Neo Price, CMF Buds Neo Launch, CMF Buds Neo Features, CMF
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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