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  • iQOO TWS 5e Launched With 35dB ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

iQOO TWS 5e Launched With 35dB ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

iQOO TWS 5e launched in China alongside the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra and iQOO Z11S.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 20 August 2026 13:20 IST
iQOO TWS 5e Launched With 35dB ANC, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO TWS 5e comes in Electric White and Sharp Yellow colourways

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Highlights
  • iQOO TWS 5e offers up to 35dB active noise cancellation
  • iQOO claims gaming latency can reach 42ms
  • iQOO TWS 5e supports spatial audio and LC3 codec
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iQOO TWS 5e launched in China alongside the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra and iQOO Z11S, adding a new true wireless stereo option to the company's audio range. The earbuds feature 11mm high-resolution drivers, 35dB active noise cancellation and a claimed gaming latency of 42ms. They support Bluetooth 5.4 with dual-device connectivity and offer up to 50 hours of battery life with the charging case. The iQOO TWS 5e also supports spatial audio, AI call noise reduction and several connected-device features.

iQOO TWS 5e Price, Availability

iQOO TWS 5e is priced at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,800) in China. The earbuds are available in Electric White and Sharp Yellow (translated from Chinese) colour options.

iQOO TWS 5e Features, Specifications

The iQOO TWS 5e uses an 11mm high-resolution sound unit and supports AAC, SBC and LC3 codecs. It offers Monster Sound gaming audio and DeepX 3.0 stereo sound, with four sound profiles for different listening preferences, including vocal-, bass-, and treble-focused modes. It also supports spatial audio for compatible content, creating a wider three-dimensional sound field.

For noise reduction, the iQOO TWS 5e earbuds provide 35dB intelligent active noise cancellation. They also use AI-based call noise reduction and wind-noise reduction to improve voice clarity during calls.

The iQOO TWS 5e uses Bluetooth 5.4 and supports simultaneous connections to two devices. The earbuds also support wear detection and touch controls for playback, calls and listening modes. iQOO claims the earbuds can achieve gaming latency as low as 42ms.

iQOO's TWS 5e earbuds can connect with compatible iQOO and Vivo devices through the BlueOS ecosystem. It supports features such as remote camera control, real-time translation, caller ID announcements and earbud finding, along with smart software updates.

Battery life on the iQOO TWS 5e is rated at up to 11.5 hours per earbud, while the charging case is claimed to extend total playback to up to 50 hours with ANC turned off. The case charges through a USB Type-C port.

The iQOO TWS 5e earbuds also carry an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Each earbud measures 31.1mm x 21.9mm x 23.2mm and weighs about 4.1g. Meanwhile, the charging case measures 63mm x 47.8mm x 27.3mm, and the complete device weighs about 40.7g.

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Further reading: iQOO TWS 5e, iQOO TWS 5e Price, iQOO TWS 5e Launch, iQOO TWS 5e Features, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQOO Buds Launched in India With Up to 50 Hours Battery Life, AI Call Noise Reduction: Price, Features

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