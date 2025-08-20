Gamescom Opening Night Live was held in Cologne, Germany, and livestreamed digitally on YouTube and Twitch on Tuesday night. The show, which was hosted by Geoff Keighley, featured a host of new game reveals, trailers, and updates on upcoming games. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 got its worldwide reveal at the event. The game is set to be released on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on November 14. Chinese studio Game Science, meanwhile, revealed the sequel to Black Myth: Wukong.

There were some expected announcements, as well. CI Games revealed Lords of the Fallen 2 at the show, while Sucker Punch's Ghost of Yotei received a new trailer and a release date announcement for its Legends multiplayer mode. Gamescom Opening Night Live also brought updates on Resident Evil Requiem, Silent Hill f, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Here's everything that was announced during the livestream:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Revealed

Black Ops 7 received a full worldwide reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live, detailing its four-player co-op campaign, new features, zombies and multiplayer modes, and open beta dates. The next Call of Duty promises an ambitious campaign that can be played solo or in co-op. It also features a replayable Endgame section that players can experience with personalised abilities and loadout.

Activision also showed off Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gameplay and announced that the game's full multiplayer and zombies reveal will come later. A Call of Duty: Next presentation is scheduled for September 30 and Black Ops 7 open beta begins for all platforms on October 5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set in 2035, 10 years after the events of Black Ops 2. The game brings back Raul Menendez as the primary antagonist and David “Section” Mason as the playable protagonist. The game promises a “mind-bending” campaign, where aside from regular missions, players will also experience surreal, edge-of-consciousness sections. Black Ops 7 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on November 14.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui Revealed

Game Science revealed Black Myth: Zhong Kui, the sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, with a teaser trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live. There aren't many details, but it is a single player role-playing game that draws its primary creative inspiration from the famed Chinese folk figure "Zhong Kui".

The game is still in early development, so there's no release date yet. It might be years before Black Myth: Zhong Kui launches. Game Science has said it will release on PC and modern consoles.

Lords of the Fallen 2 Announced

As teased by CI Games earlier, Lords of the Fallen 2 was finally revealed at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The dark fantasy title, which serves as a sequel to 2023's Lords of the Fallen, is Soulslike action title. The game is set in a war-torn kingdom with realms of the living and the dead colliding into each other.

Lords of the Fallen 2 will feature intense and tactical Soulslike combat. Players can weild melee, ranged, and magical weapons and experiment with builds of their choice. The game will feature monstrous and colossal boss fights, CI Games claimed, with each encounter feeling distinct. Just as in the first game, players will have the ability to traverse through realms and experience both the world of the living and the dead.

The game will be released on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2026.

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight Announced

A new Lego Batman game is coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is an open-world action-adventure title that follows Bruce Wayne's journey to becoming the iconic Caped Crusader of Gotham. The Lego title is inspired by decades of Batman films, television, comic books, and games, aiming to be the ultimate homage to the Dark Knight.

Developed by TT Games, Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will feature a fully explorable Gotham, Batman's iconic friends and foes, and trademark Lego humour. Players will get to build the Bat's legacy as they navigate through Gotham, meet allies, take on villains, conduct investigations, and beat up thugs on the streets.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Announced

A new Warhammer 40k game was also announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4 is a real-time strategy title and a follow-up to 2017's Dawn of War 3. The game will feature the series' largest campaign ever with four distinct factions, including Adeptus Mechanicus in a series-first, engaged in all-out war.

Players can experience over 70 campaign missions solo or co-op, along with replayable modes like Last Stand, Skirmish, and other multiplayer modes Dawn of War 4 is coming to PC (via Steam) in 2026.

Here are all the major announcements and update from Gamescom Opening Night Live:

Zero Parades by ZA/UM announced (PC via Steam)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword new gameplay trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – 2026)

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle coming to Switch 2 in 2026

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Order of the Giants DLC coming to PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X (September 4, 2025)

Silent Hill f new gameplay trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – September 25, 2025)

Resident Evil Requiem new story trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – February 27, 2026)

Ninja Gaiden 4 new story trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – October 21, 2025)

Ghost of Yotei new trailer (PS5 – October 2, 2025)

Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC announced (PS5 – 2026)

Sekiro: No Defeat anime (Crunchyroll, 2026)

Fallout Season 2 trailer, release date announced (Prime Video – December 17, 2025)

Moonlighter 2 release early access date announced (Steam, PC Game Pass – October 23, 2025)

The Outer Worlds 2 new companions trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – October 29, 2025)

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 release date trailer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X – October 21, 2025)

World of Warcraft: Midnight cinematic trailer (PC – 2026)