Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 18 series at its annual September launch event. The company's purported 2026 lineup could include the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumoured iPhone Ultra, while the vanilla iPhone 18 is slated for an early 2027 launch alongside the iPhone 18e. While the Cupertino-based tech giant has yet to announce the event, leaks have given us an idea of when the event might take place. Based on past trends, we can estimate when Apple will announce the iPhone 18 launch event.

iPhone 17 Series Launch Event Announcement

Apple's iPhone launch events have typically taken place on the first Tuesday or Wednesday in September, following the Labour Day holiday in the US. This schedule apparently gives the tech giant enough time to begin sales by mid-month, recognise revenue before the end of the quarter, and stock retail channels ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

Based on this launch pattern, September 8 is seen as one of the likely dates for Apple's 2026 iPhone launch event. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, however, suggested September 9 as another possibility. This year, Labour Day will be held on September 7 in the US, which means September 9 could also be a probable option for the launch event, since doing so would reportedly provide an additional travel day for attendees and employees before the hardware showcase.

Historically, Apple has followed a broadly similar schedule. Last year, Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series on September 9, while the iPhone 16 lineup also debuted on September 9, 2024. In 2023, the tech giant introduced its iPhone 15 series at a slightly later date on September 12. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 lineup also debuted on September 8, 2022.

The pattern shows that the iPhone maker has historically used the early-September window for its flagship iPhone announcements, with the products generally becoming available shortly after their unveiling. September 2020, however, was an exception, as it was delayed to October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With regard to the announcement, Apple typically announces the launch date of its iPhone models in the last week of August.

Previous trends suggest a 14-day window between the launch-date announcement and the September event. In 2022, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced its iPhone 14 launch event on August 24, and the event took place on September 7. Apple launched the iPhone 15 on September 12, 14 days after the August 29 announcement. Similarly, Apple announced the iPhone 16 series launch event on August 26 and held it on September 9, 2025.

The most recent precedent is the iPhone 17 launch event, which was also announced on August 26 last year. Thus, if Apple keeps the same September 9 launch date for the iPhone 18 series, we can expect the September launch event announcement in less than a week's time, on August 26.

However, this is based on past trends and is pure speculation. With the launch being just a month away, we can expect Apple to announce the iPhone 18 launch date soon.