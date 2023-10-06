Technology News
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More

Dubbed ‘Urzikstan,’ the large-scale metropolis houses 11 unique points of interest, connected by horizontal ziplines.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 October 2023 20:01 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unveils New Warzone Map, Zombies Mode, More

Photo Credit: Activision

The Urzikstan map introduces a three-lane Gulag, with a small chance for a night-set encounter

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date is set for November 10
  • The Urzikstan map is included with Season 1 content, out in December
  • The map also features driveable trains with handbrake, speed controls
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is dropping in November and before that, Activision has unveiled a brand-new map coming to its battle-royale counterpart. Dubbed ‘Urzikstan,' the large-scale metropolis will be available in Warzone 2.0, sometime in December, as part of season 1 content. The region was first featured in the reimagined 2019 MW game and is playable on the endless respawn-enabled Plunder mode, as well. Set on the eastern border of the Black Sea, this map comes with 11 unique points of interest, peppered with horizontal ziplines and drivable trains for better traversal.

Activision describes Urzikstan as the point where the Middle East meets Europe, with locations namely the Levin Resort, Popov Power, Orlov Military Base, Seaport District, Urzikstan Cargo, Olf Town, Low Town, Hadiqa Farms, Zaravan City, Zaravan Suburbs, and the Shahin Manor. The last of them is located away far from the vacant cities, with marble-tiled floors and a double staircase in the lobby, making for an impressive close-quarters combat zone. The outside, however, is dense with high-rise buildings and industrial areas, with tiny windows, through which enemies might try to peek and catch you by surprise. Players have a better chance of avoiding that by looking for horizontal ziplines, which as the name suggests, slide you across the map at high speeds. Some of these are connected to floating drones, essentially leading nowhere, but they can be used to dive down once again and scope out areas from above.

Another new addition to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is drivable trains, which operators can land onto and control. The driver's seat presents levers to control the speed and direction of it, but an enemy team can easily climb onto the rear end and flip the handbrake to stop it in its tracks. Now, the two teams are at odds, as the driver is now forced to rush all the way back to release it, and in the process, probably get annihilated. Then there's the new Gulag, presenting three lanes for combat, with a very small chance that you'll be sent into one that's set in the dark. Of course, you'll be equipped with a pair of night vision goggles and the firearms themselves will project a laser, which can be seen by others.

Activision also dropped a trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode, which is now set across an open-world map. Given the larger scope, for the first time ever, players will have to team up with other squads online in an all-out PvE battle. It appears as if the traditional round-based affair is gone, albeit there are still story elements and perks to uncover, as you hunt down endless hordes of the undead, some of whom transform into grotesque monsters that shoot laser beams out of their eyes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 releases November 10 across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The Urzikstan map arrives sometime in December as part of season 1 content.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 16+
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details

