Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details

This will be Oppo’s second foldable launch in India this year

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 October 2023 18:15 IST
Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details

Photo Credit: Oppo

The Oppo Find N3 Flip will be Oppo's flagship foldable in India

  • Oppo Find N3 Flip will sport a larger cover display than its predecessor
  • It will be the first clamshell foldable with three rear cameras
  • The Find N3 Flip is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC
Oppo India has officially confirmed that it's next foldable, the Find N3 Flip, will be announced on October 12. The event will be streamed live on YouTube starting at 7PM IST. The Oppo Find N3 Flip marks the launch of the company's second foldable in India, the previous one being the Find N2 Flip, which launched earlier this year. Oppo has confirmed some of the main specifications too and it seems like it's similar to the one launched in China earlier this year. The only mystery left is the pricing, which should be above Rs. 90,000 considering all the upgrades.

Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications

Powering the Oppo Find N3 Flip is the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, which is based on the 2nd generation TSMC 4nm process. It consists of an ARM Cortex X3 core running at 3GHz, three Cortex-A715 performance cores, and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. The SoC features the MediaTek APU 690 to assist with AI tasks and ARM's Immortalis-G715 GPU with support for hardware-based ray tracing.

The Find N3 Flip will have 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, which is said to be 33 percent faster than previous generation LPDDR5. The main camera of the phone consists of a Sony IMX709 sensor along with a bunch of AI smarts. The foldable will have a 4,300mAh battery and support 44W SuperVOOC fast charging that promises a 100 percent charge in just 56 minutes. In terms of cooling, the Find N3 Flip is said to have a graphite layer and a “high-performance gel” that Oppo claims improves heat dissipation by 86 percent compared to the Find N2 Flip.

Other specifications, although not yet confirmed by Oppo India, should be similar to the variant launched in China. You can expect the Find N3 Flip to have a 6.8-inch folding display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display would most likely be 3.26 inches. In addition to the main camera, the phone should also have a 48-megapixel ultra-wide and a 32-megapixel portrait camera. It should also have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

We'll have to wait for the launch to know which storage variants and colours of the Oppo Find N3 Flip will make it to India. Pricing should also be revealed on October 12.

Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find N3 Flip, Oppo Find N3 Flip price, Oppo Find N3 Flip price in India, Oppo Find N3 Flip specifications
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Reviews Editor at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available on Twitter at @r0yds, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Vivo X90, iQoo 11 Set to Receive Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 With Improved Multitasking, Security Features

Oppo Find N3 Flip India Launch Confirmed for October 12: All Details
