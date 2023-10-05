Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Is Reportedly the First PS5 Game to Ship on Two Discs

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Is Reportedly the First PS5 Game to Ship on Two Discs

The base game, its Burning Shores expansion, and bonus digital items all total out to 121GB — all of which are present on the discs.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 October 2023 19:29 IST
Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Is Reportedly the First PS5 Game to Ship on Two Discs

Photo Credit: Guerilla Games

As of May, Horizon Forbidden West sold 8.4 million copies worldwide

Highlights
  • Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches October 6 on PS5
  • A PC version is planned for early 2024; ported by Nixxes Software
  • Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth — out February 2024 — also a 2-disc PS5 launch
Advertisement

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is reportedly the first two-disc PS5 game. As per an image posted by the ‘Does it play?' Twitter account, the base game, its Burning Shores expansion, and some digital goodies all total out to 121GB, and will be available on the two discs included in the physical edition. The game is slated to launch Friday, October 6, and with that, it has beaten the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to the punch, which was also planned for release on two discs. This move is a big win for console owners who value physical media — or rather, the ability to access games anywhere and anytime without restrictions such as a constant internet connection.

The hefty new edition is priced at $59.99 (about Rs. 4,999) and includes a Horizon Forbidden West digital artbook, a digital soundtrack, Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book, a few extra poses and makeup in the photo mode, and some outfits that can be unlocked via in-game progression. As mentioned before, all of this is packaged with the acclaimed 2022 RPG, which charts the adventures of young huntress Aloy across a majestic post-apocalyptic frontier, in hopes of protecting mankind from an infectious red blight. There's also the Burning Shores expansion — released in April — which turned the city of Los Angeles into a volcanic archipelago, bringing new machines to hunt.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Review

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is also headed to PC, albeit sometime in early 2024. Nixxes Software, PlayStation's in-house porters who brought Spider-Man Remastered to PC, has been tasked with this job and the release will indeed include all the aforementioned bonus content. There's no word on PC-exclusive features yet, but going by past ports, we can hope to see keyboard + mouse compatibility, alongside support for ray-tracing, Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR-based upscaling tech, and being able to experience the game's beautiful vistas across ultra-wide displays. This adds to haptic feedback when using the PS5 DualSense controller on a wired connection.

For the time being, it appears PlayStation will continue sticking to CEO Jim Ryan's promise of bringing PS exclusives to PC two or three years after their initial launch. As for whether this changes after his retirement in March next year, only time will tell. In May, developer Guerilla Games confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West sold 8.4 million copies across PS4 and PS5, with the franchise as a whole — includes the prequel Horizon Zero Dawn, its Frozen Wilds DLC, and the PS VR2 game — selling 32.7 million units. At the time, the team also claimed that Aloy's adventures would continue in a sequel.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches October 6 on the PS5.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks and runs great on PS5
  • Score is splendid
  • Machines intricately designed
  • ?Machine strike? is fun
  • New navigational tools
  • Valor Surge is helpful
  • Eases you into the game
  • Bad
  • World feels artificial and manufactured
  • Poorly-designed padding
  • Pushes you to grind
  • Story undercut thematically
  • Thorny cultural appropriation with clothing
  • Not all stealth hits are one-hit KO
  • Deceitful PS5 pricing, given free upgrade
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
PEGI Rating 16+
Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent visuals
  • Improvements to machine combat
  • Detailed setting
  • New traversal mechanics
  • Bad
  • Short length
  • Unearned character moments
  • Uninspired antagonist
Read detailed Sony Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Horizon
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: horizon forbidden west, horizon forbidden west 2 discs, horizon forbidden west complete edition, horizon forbidden west complete edition release date, horizon forbidden west complete edition ps5, horizon forbidden west complete edition coming to pc, horizon forbidden west pc, final fantasy 7 rebirth, guerilla games, playstation 5, ps5, pc, nixxes software
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Jio Prepaid Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023 With Select Recharge Plans

Related Stories

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Is Reportedly the First PS5 Game to Ship on Two Discs
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 on Sale Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Sale? There’s a Catch
  2. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  3. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  4. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  6. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launch Offers in India: All You Need to Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and Buds FE Launched
  9. Vivo to Launch Android 14-Based Funtouch OS 14 on October 7
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition Is Reportedly the First PS5 Game to Ship on Two Discs
  2. Jio Prepaid Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription for World Cup 2023 With Select Recharge Plans
  3. Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Active With 14 Days Battery Life, 1.47-Inch Display Launched
  4. WhatsApp Testing Pinned Messages in Group Chats; Working on Username Picker and IP Address Protection
  5. Samsung Fab Grab Fest: Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5, S23 Ultra and More Available With Discounts
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Fix Rolling Out Now Via New iOS 17 Update: All Details
  7. iPhone 14 Likely to Be Available Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale but There’s a Catch
  8. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Available Under Rs. 25,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  9. Diablo IV Is Headed to Steam This Month, Just in Time for the Vampire-Themed Season 2
  10. Android 14 Update Rolls Out to Eligible Google Pixel Phones: New Features, How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.