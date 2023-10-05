Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is reportedly the first two-disc PS5 game. As per an image posted by the ‘Does it play?' Twitter account, the base game, its Burning Shores expansion, and some digital goodies all total out to 121GB, and will be available on the two discs included in the physical edition. The game is slated to launch Friday, October 6, and with that, it has beaten the upcoming Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth to the punch, which was also planned for release on two discs. This move is a big win for console owners who value physical media — or rather, the ability to access games anywhere and anytime without restrictions such as a constant internet connection.

The hefty new edition is priced at $59.99 (about Rs. 4,999) and includes a Horizon Forbidden West digital artbook, a digital soundtrack, Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book, a few extra poses and makeup in the photo mode, and some outfits that can be unlocked via in-game progression. As mentioned before, all of this is packaged with the acclaimed 2022 RPG, which charts the adventures of young huntress Aloy across a majestic post-apocalyptic frontier, in hopes of protecting mankind from an infectious red blight. There's also the Burning Shores expansion — released in April — which turned the city of Los Angeles into a volcanic archipelago, bringing new machines to hunt.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Review

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is also headed to PC, albeit sometime in early 2024. Nixxes Software, PlayStation's in-house porters who brought Spider-Man Remastered to PC, has been tasked with this job and the release will indeed include all the aforementioned bonus content. There's no word on PC-exclusive features yet, but going by past ports, we can hope to see keyboard + mouse compatibility, alongside support for ray-tracing, Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR-based upscaling tech, and being able to experience the game's beautiful vistas across ultra-wide displays. This adds to haptic feedback when using the PS5 DualSense controller on a wired connection.

For the time being, it appears PlayStation will continue sticking to CEO Jim Ryan's promise of bringing PS exclusives to PC two or three years after their initial launch. As for whether this changes after his retirement in March next year, only time will tell. In May, developer Guerilla Games confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West sold 8.4 million copies across PS4 and PS5, with the franchise as a whole — includes the prequel Horizon Zero Dawn, its Frozen Wilds DLC, and the PS VR2 game — selling 32.7 million units. At the time, the team also claimed that Aloy's adventures would continue in a sequel.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches October 6 on the PS5.

