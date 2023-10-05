Cricket 24, dubbed ‘the most licensed cricket game ever,' is out now on PlayStation and Xbox consoles — both current and old-gen — alongside PC via Steam. Developer Big Ant Studios had also promised a Nintendo Switch port, though it won't be available until late November. It's not far-fetched to assume that developer Big Ant Studios rushed to put the game out right in time for the real-life ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, which also kicks off today. As a result, we have an uneven launch, with Sony PlayStation trying to capitalise on India's love for the sport by unveiling a Cricket 24-themed PS5 bundle.

“We've spent years going around the world signing up nations from the majors to the minnows,” Rory Simmons, CEO, Big Ant Studios said in a developer diary. “It has a full calendar, so one minute you're playing in the Caribbean, then you're playing the T20 in India, and then you're down for the big bash — up for the hundred, maybe in Ashes.” His choice of words to describe the Indian tournament is worth noting here, as it seems the team never received licensing from the annual Indian Premier League (IPL), albeit player and jersey likenesses of teams like Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians are present throughout. The Ashes, the longstanding test series rivalry between England and Australia, is another major draw in Cricket 24, promising detailed cutscenes, press conferences, and training sessions — all of which immerse you in the tour.

Calling all cricket fans! 🏏 Unbox the thrill of the game with the PlayStation5 Indian Edition Cricket24 Bundle. Get ready for an immersive gaming journey like never before. Grab it now for ₹47,990!



Available 8th October,2023 onwards! 🕹✨#PlayStation #PlayStationIndia #PS5… pic.twitter.com/LhnKQwLALG — PlayStation India (@PlayStationIN) October 4, 2023

In addition to big tournaments like the KFC BBL and Weber WBBL, the licensing also carries over to 50 official stadiums and sporting equipment that features familiar branding. Then, of course, there's the Career mode, which lets you chart a fledgling club cricketer's journey, as they hone their skills to become the next big sensation on the international stage. It's unclear how in-depth this mode is, but Big Ant Studios claims that players will have to grow their fan base, and will be given more agency in how they want to balance Test matches and the big leagues.

As part of the launch, PlayStation also revealed a Cricket 24 PS5 bundle, costing Rs. 47,990 — Rs. 7,000 cheaper than the console's retail price in the country. This introductory offer goes live from October 8 onwards and will be available to purchase from leading online retailers like Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, GamesTheShop, Reliance Digital, ShopatSC, and Vijay Sales. For now, though, the price is set at Rs. 57,990, so it's recommended that you wait for the discounted price. The package itself comes with the 4K Bluray-equipped PS5 console, alongside a digital voucher code to download Cricket 24 (Indian Edition) and a DualSense controller. If you already own a PS5 or a PS4 console, the game is available to purchase digitally at Rs. 4,399 from the PlayStation store.

Cricket 24 is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. A Nintendo Switch version is planned for late November.

