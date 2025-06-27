Samsung Galaxy M36 5G has been launched in India. The new Galaxy M series smartphone features a 7.7mm thin profile, and is equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset. At the front, the phone boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy M36 5G features a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Price in India

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G is priced at Rs. 22,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. With bank offers, the handset can be purchased for a discounted price of Rs. 16,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively (including bank discount). It comes in Orange Haze, Serene Green, and Velvet Black colour options. It will go on sale in India through Amazon, Samsung India website and select retail stores starting July 12.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Specifications

The Galaxy M36 5G runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15, and is confirmed to receive six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus protection. It runs on an Exynos 1380 processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy M36 5G has a triple camera unit on the back, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for OIS. The setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 5-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 12-megapixel selfie camera. Both rear and front cameras support 4K video recording.

The Galaxy M36 5G offers multiple AI image editing tools, including Object Eraser, Image Clipper, and Edit Suggestions. It also comes with Google's Circle-to-Search feature and AI Select. It offers the Knox Vault feature for security.

Samsung has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Galaxy M36 5G with 45W fast charging support. It measures 7.7mm in thickness.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.