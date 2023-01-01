The 41 Most Anticipated Games of 2023

Happy New Year! 2023 is here — and that means there's a lot to look forward to in the new year. For instance, what are the biggest upcoming games in 2023? Whether you're on mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, or Xbox Series S/X, there are a lot of new games headed your way in 2023. We will take to the Indian Ocean in Skull and Bones, head to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and get the best of both worlds in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile.

Elsewhere, 2023 heralds the return of new and old franchises. We're getting a second Marvel's Spider-Man game, a third Payday heist, a fourth Diablo title, a sixth Street Fighter, the eighth Tekken and Forza Motorsport, the sixteenth Final Fantasy adventure, and the twentieth The Legend of Zelda. (Of course, this is all if you're counting mainline entries only.) The new year also brings extra downloadable content for games such as Destiny 2 and Cyberpunk 2077.

Lastly, some of the games coming in 2023 were expected in 2022, but were delayed for one reason or another. This lot includes the likes of Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Owing to how development functions, you won't see exact release dates on a lot of titles below — but they are scheduled for, or expected sometime in 2023.

With that, here are the games we're most excited to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X in 2023.

Alan Wake II

Following the surreal experiences of a tortured novelist, Alan Wake remains a cult favorite since its release in 2010. And if the remastered version from last year wasn't enough for the fans, its eponymous protagonist is returning in Alan Wake II. This time, the game will be taking a survival-horror direction, delivering more scares than its predecessor. With writer-director Sam Lake at the helm, Alan Wake II is sure to be a nightmarish trip. It is coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Ark 2

Learn to survive in a strange primitive land dominated by dinosaurs in Ark 2. This sequel has been completely redesigned with an improved third-person camera view, Souls-like melee combat, and a chaotic new environment. Dynamic world events and a sensory-based creature AI makes exploring the world even more challenging than before. Furthermore, the story mode will see Vin Diesel reprise his iconic role of Riddick. The next-generation survival experience will drop on PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware is returning to its roots with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, where mecha robots battle in a dystopian post-apocalyptic world, to claim control of a mysterious energy source. While Masaru Yamamura, designer on 2019's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, is involved as game director, the developer has confirmed that the title will be devoid of Souls-like elements. Players will assemble and pilot their own mechs in fast-paced missions involving both ranged and melee combat, besting challenging bosses. It will be out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Returning to its roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage follows the origins of assassin Basim Ibn Ishaq in 9th century Baghdad, the primary antagonist from Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and is all set to refocus on stealth gameplay — just like the original AC games.

For the past three mainline titles, the franchise has followed an open-world RPG structure, but fans have been clamouring for an AC game that goes back to basics. Assassin's Creed Mirage promises just that. Mirage is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Amazon Luna.

Watch the Cinematic Trailer for Assassin's Creed Mirage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Repel the invading RDA forces as a Na'vi in this first-person action-adventure game based on James Cameron's Avatar movies. Explore a never-before-seen region of Pandora — the Western Frontier. Venture across a reactive world encountering unique creates and new characters when Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora drops on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Baldur's Gate III

Release date: August 2023

Out in early access for a couple of years, Baldur's Gate III will finally see full release in 2023. It comes with a campaign across the vast Forgotten realms. Based on the 5th-edition Dungeons and Dragons rules, you will be able to pick from a wide selection of races and classes, or an origin character with a pre-selected background. Shape the world around you and decide the fate of your party when the game comes out on PC.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

Release date: March 17, 2023

Enter the storybook world of Avalon Forest in Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon to meet Cereza before she became renowned as Bayonetta. On this journey, she will be accompanied by her first demon Cheshire. Use the Joy-Cons to control both characters for solving puzzles and engaging in combat. The game is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Call of Duty: Warzone has become a battle royale phenomenon in the past two years, and Call of Duty: Mobile remains extremely lucrative for Activision. The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile attempts to bring the two together, dropping mobile players into the familiar battle royale bowl of Verdansk. With more guns, operators, vehicles, and up to 120 live players in a match, the game promises to offer enough for Call of Duty: Mobile players to make the switch. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is expected on Android, iOS, and iPadOS in 2023.

Company of Heroes 3

Release date: February 23, 2023

Take command of ground, air, and naval troops to ensure your victory in a new theatre of war — the Mediterranean. Company of Heroes 3 combines tactics, strategy, and action with real-time battle mechanics. Dynamic campaign maps with destructible environments will ensure that none of your playthroughs are alike. Soak in its cinematic action when the game drops on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Crash Team Rumble

The next entry in the Crash Bandicoot series is taking the beloved franchise into slightly unfamiliar territory. While kart racers have been quite popular over the years, with Crash Team Rumble, it's headed into online multiplayer waters. Crash Team Rumble is a team-based multiplayer online battler, where players take on rivals in four-versus-four arena battles.

Each team's goal is to collect more Wumpa Fruit and sabotage their opponents' attempts to do the same. Crash Bandicoot staples like Crash, Coco, and Doctor Neo Cortex are all present as playable characters. Crash Team Rumble is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled release in 2020, to say the least. The game has made a bit of a comeback this year, with the release of the next-gen upgrade. Cyberpunk 2077 is more than just playable now — it's enjoyable.

The game's first (paid) expansion features a new story and new areas to explore in Night City. Keanu Reeves is returning as the iconic Johnny Silverhand, and Idris Elba will be joining him this time around as well. Very few games out there offer an immersive open world quite like Cyberpunk 2077. More of the same is always welcome. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Dead Island 2

Release date: April 28, 2023

Set a few months after the events of Dead Island, Dead Island 2 takes place in a quarantined Los Angeles following a zombie outbreak. Redesigned first-person combat allows players to unleash unspeakable violence on the undead using both melee weapons and guns. And you can do that with multiple playable characters against a host of different zombie types. Dead Island 2 arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Dead Space

Release date: January 27, 2023

Everyone's favourite alien-hunting engineer Isaac Clarke gets actual dialogue in this awaited remake of Dead Space. Revisit the claustrophobic confines of the USG Ishimura ship, as you curb stomp Necromorphs, set them ablaze, and electrocute them into tiny pieces of flesh. The remake has been built as one sequential shot with no loading screens and brings back the Impossible difficulty mode.

Watch the Gameplay Trailer for Dead Space Remake

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Release date: February 28, 2023

The latest DLC for Bungie's live-service title takes the campaign to a new location on Neptune — a neon metropolis — where you will encounter the Witness. You can experiment with the new Warlock Architect, Hunter Threadrunner, and Titan Tyrant when Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Diablo IV

Release date: June 6, 2023

The Diablo franchise holds a special place in video game history. For its fourth installment, Diablo is embracing the grim aesthetics of Diablo and Diablo II, leaving behind the slighter lighter tone of the third game. Diablo IV is not just bloodier and darker — it is also wider in scope. The game is shifting to an open world setting, with hundreds of procedurally-generated dungeons to explore. It arrives on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Diablo IV Won't Include Pay-to-Win Game Mechanics

Final Fantasy XVI

Release date: June 22, 2023

The 16th main instalment in the decades-spanning Final Fantasy franchise takes a darker turn with a reimagining of the Eikons. This action role-playing game game will include both melee and magic attacks. Play as Clive Rosfield in a revenge-driven tale when Final Fantasy XVI arrives on the PS5.

Forspoken

Release date: January 24, 2023

Square Enix's upcoming open-world action RPG blends magic-based parkour traversal and hack-and-slash elemental combat, while promising to deliver a narrative-driven experience. Forspoken follows the story of Frey Holland, a young New Yorker who gets pulled into the fantastical world of Athia and now must find her way back.

In addition to a sentient bracelet that constantly talks to her, Frey has a plethora of magical spells and abilities at her disposal to survive in the hostile Athia. Forspoken is coming to PC and PS5.

Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 Studios' racing sim franchise is getting a soft reboot with the next Forza Motorsport. It has been built from the ground up with overhauled driving mechanics and damage simulation. You will be able to enjoy its fantastic visuals enhanced by real-time ray tracing when this game drops on PC and Xbox Series S/X in the first half of 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy

Release date: February 10, 2023

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s, as you battle dark wizards, journey through familiar locales such as the Forbidden Forest, and hone your skills in potions, herbology, curses, and more. Create your custom witch/ wizard and align yourself with allies who lead you into quests to earn enough XP and upgrade your talents.

Sadly, Quidditch won't be playable in Hogwarts Legacy, but you can still ride around on broomsticks and explore the magic-laden areas. It drops on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Last-gen versions have been delayed.

Homeworld 3

Take command of your fleet and guide them through space combat in a 3D space. Homeworld 3 is a sci-fi RTS that will offer players several tactical approaches for an encounter. There is a story mode, alongside co-op multiplayer and PvP battles as well. You will be able to test your skills in 1v1, free-for-all, and team battles when the game comes out on PC in the first half of 2023.

Kerbal Space Program 2

Release date: February 28, 2023

Shoot for the stars and beyond in space flight simulation game Kerbal Space Program 2. New technologies will pose new sets of challenges. The game also brings space colonies and interstellar travel to provide further depth to space exploration. And you get modding support and a new multiplayer mode as well. The game is headed to early access on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Release date: May 12, 2023

When The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out in 2017, it changed the gaming landscape. The game redefined the possibilities of the open-world genre and introduced gameplay mechanics that many games are trying to rip off to this day. Naturally, its sequel The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has big boots to fill. Players will take control of Link once again and return to the world of Hyrule.

Nintendo has been tight-lipped, but some changes are confirmed. Hyrule will feature explorable floating islands in the sky, with new mechanics in place for traversal. If Tears of the Kingdom manages to recapture the wonder of its predecessor, it'll be a job well done. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrives exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Lies of P

Blending Victorian-era architecture with a steampunk aesthetic, Lies of P is sure to scratch your Bloodborne itch. Assuming the role of the long-nosed Pinocchio, players are thrust into the gothic city of Krat to unravel the mystery behind nightmarish living ghouls, who murder all that is living. Mess around with weapon builds, spells, and more, when it drops on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Release date: February 21, 2023

Don the clothes and weaponry of the lone samurai Sakamoto Ryoma, during the chaotic 1860s in Kyo — now Kyoto, Japan — and clear yourself of a framed murder to restore honour to your family's name. Partake in high-octane blade battles, deflect bullets, and force-feed red hot spicy pickles to your enemies in Like a Dragon: Ishin!. The latest Yakuza game launches across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Release date: Autumn 2023

PS5-exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man 2 partners returning protagonists Peter Parker and Miles Morales for a new blockbuster chapter that pits them against Venom. While there isn't much information on the plot, it's confirmed that there are more Spidey suits to try on!

Moving Out 2

Work with up to three of your buddies to pack up the belongings of the residents of Packmore. Moving Out 2 adds to the hilariously silly challenges with new inter-dimensional portals that will take you to new worlds. While the first game only had local co-op, there will be cross-play multiplayer this time around. Moving Out 2 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

Party Animals

Fight your friends as an adorable corgi, a blunt-toothed dino, a duck that resembles a Pokémon, and more in this physics-based competitive brawler. In addition to punching, tossing, headbutting, and dropkicks, Party Animals throws in an assortment of weapons to help knock out enemies and be the last person standing. It also includes a team-based capture-the-gummy mode, which seems super fun. It's coming to PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Payday 3

It's almost been a decade since the last Payday game. And while at its core, Payday 3 retains the DNA of the franchise — a first-person shooter doubling as a bank heist simulator — there are some changes on the way. Starbreeze Studios have confirmed that the game will be built in Unreal Engine.

Payday 3 also moves the action from Washington DC to New York. Taking place years after the events of the last game, Payday 3 sees the return of the franchise's four main characters — Dallas, Hoxton, Chains, and Wolf. The crew had retired after the events of Payday 2, but they're back now for their next mark. The game arrives on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch.

Redfall

Arkane Studios have made a name for themselves for their first-person immersive sims that blend action, puzzle solving, and narrative. After conquering the single-player space with games like Deathloop and Dishonored, their next title, Redfall, is their first foray into cooperative multiplayer.

The open-world first-person shooter is set in a titular island town, which has been taken over by a horde of vampires. Players can choose from four different playable characters, each with their own unique abilities, and help rid Redfall of the vampire problem. It arrives in the first half of 2023 on PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Resident Evil 4

Release date: March 24, 2023

Capcom has rebuilt this timeless classic for a new generation, transporting us back to the plague-ridden European village, where we step into the shoes of officer Leon S. Kennedy, and track down the president's daughter. The Resident Evil 4 remake retains the over-the-shoulder perspective like recent entries, and adds a parry mechanic to the mix. Resident Evil 4 launches across PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Watch the Trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake

Skull and Bones

Release date: March 9, 2023

Pillage your way from an outcast to a pirate captain in the tumultuous waters of the 17th-century Indian Ocean. Skull and Bones is an open-world action-adventure game with a focus on naval combat. You can sail with your friends or be everyone's foe when the game launches on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Amazon Luna.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

Playing as a lone stalker, you will explore the post-apocalyptic Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in this FPS survival horror game. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl includes a branching storyline with varying paths. Choose from an arsenal of over 30 weapons that can be customised to offer hundreds of combinations. The game launches on PC and Windows Series S/X in 2023.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Release date: March 17, 2023

Five years since the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cal Kestis is now a powerful Jedi Knight, continuing his desperate crusade against the oppressive Empire. Armed with a new set of combat arts and Force abilities, players must discover new galaxies, tame wild animals, and explore beyond the horizon to find hidden rewards. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Starfield

One of 2022's most anticipated games is now one of 2023's most anticipated games. Known for the iconic Elden Scrolls and Fallout franchises, Starfield is Bethesda's first new IP in over two decades.

The space epic drops players in the year 2330, twenty years on from a major conflict between the game's two big factions. As always is the case in a Bethesda game, player choice will be paramount. Players will be able to create their character, customise their play style, and explore space in both third-person and first-person perspectives.

Starfield arrives in the first half of 2023 on PC and Xbox Series S/X.

Starfield Quadruples the Amount of Dialogue That Was Present in Skyrim

Street Fighter 6

Release date: June 2, 2023

The iconic fighting franchise returns in 2023 with Street Fighter 6 — with new characters, new game modes, and a new, more colourful art style. The World Tour and the Battle Hub modes will allow players to create custom avatars for a story-driven experience and to engage in online fights. Iconic characters like Ryu, Chun-Li, and Luke are back as well. Street Fighter 6 releases on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release date: May 26, 2023

Discover the conception of Amanda Waller's infamous Task Force X, as they're dispatched to take down members of the Justice League, who've succumbed to the Brainiac's mind control. Pick from familiar characters — Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot — who are equipped with a unique set of weapons and abilities, and partake in both solo and multiplayer co-op missions. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launches across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Tekken 8

Built from the ground up on Unreal Engine 5, Tekken 8 brings a new “Heat System” game mechanic that can grant characters special movements and enhance their abilities. Jun Kazama will be returning as a playable character after more than 25 years. Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, and Jack-8 have been also confirmed. It launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

From its miniature wargaming roots to its subsequent adaptations as books, board games, and video games, the Warhammer 40,000 franchise has a devoted legion of fans. After visiting the Warhammer universe in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide this year, they'll be getting another taste soon with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Sequel to 2011's Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, the third-person shooter hack-and-slash title will see the return of Captain Titus as a Primaris Space Marine, and will follow the Ultramarines saga of the Space Marines. The game is confirmed for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Wild Hearts

Release date: February 17, 2023

As EA's response to the Monster Hunter franchise, Wild Hearts looks to be a promising affair, throwing players into a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, where they hunt down enormous beasts using ancient tech such as firecrackers and a giant bamboo copter. There's a co-op system as well, allowing up to two friends to join you, when help is required to take down a boss. Wild Hearts launches on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Watch the Gameplay Trailer for Wild Hearts

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Release date: March 3, 2023

From the creators of Nioh comes Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, where you play as a nameless militia soldier fighting for survival in a dark fantastical version of the later Han Dynasty, plagued by demonic monsters. Master Chinese martial arts and swordplay through lightning-fast parries/ deflects to topple bosses inspired by folklore, and explore hidden stages to unlock rewards. The Souls-like title releases across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

The Wolf Among Us 2

Under Telltale Games' new management, Bigby Wolf is returning to the gritty noir New York to solve a new mystery that involves the fables. Picking up six months after the events of season one, the Sheriff of Fabletown survives winter with a new case that involves Tin-Man and Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz children's novel. The Wolf Among Us 2 launches across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.