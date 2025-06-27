Technology News
FBC: Firebreak Has Crossed One Million Players, Remedy Confirms

FBC: Firebreak is available on Xbox Game Passand PS Plus Game Catalog.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 June 2025 20:35 IST
FBC: Firebreak Has Crossed One Million Players, Remedy Confirms

Photo Credit: Remedy Entertainment

FBC Firebreak is set in the world of Control, Remedy's action-adventure title from 2019

Highlights
  • FBC: Firebreak is a three-player PvE co-op shooter
  • The game launched on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on June 17
  • FBC: Firebreak will get a patch next week, Remedy said
FBC: Firebreak, the new co-op shooter from Remedy Entertainment, has surpassed one million players, the studio announced Thursday. The game launched on June 17 and is available on Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. While members of the two subscription services would likely form the major chunk of the game's player base, Remedy called the milestone “significant” and thanked FBC: Firebreak players.

FBC: Firebreak Hits 1 Million Players

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) Thursday, Remedy announced their latest title had crossed one million players and said it would continue supporting the game.

“As of last night, we have surpassed 1 million players in FBC: Firebreak. This is a significant milestone, so thank you for playing from all of us at Remedy,” the studio said.

“We know there is still a lot of work ahead of us, and we are super-motivated about it. We have a lot of exciting things cooking for Firebreak players! More about that soon.”

The post suggests Remedy is planning to add more content to the online shooter in the future.

FBC: Firebreak is a three-player co-op shooter set in the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) from Remedy's 2019 action-adventure title, Control. The game is available on Game Pass and PS Plus Game Catalog, where members would be able to access it for free. The two services are likely large contributors to the FBC: Firebreak's player base. On Steam, the game has reached an all-time peak of 1,992 concurrent players.

On Friday, Remedy announced it was working on FBC: Firebreak's patch 1.3, which would be released next week, and work on the next patch was already underway, targeting release later in July. The studio confirmed that patch 1.3 would update perk economy in the game to make progress smoother for players.

The co-op title puts players in the shoes of Firebreak agents, FBC's first-response team tasked with containing a paranatural threat inside the Oldest House. FBC: Firebreak features PvE matches with other players online.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
Honor Magic V5's Periscope Telephoto Camera Teased Ahead of July 2 Launch

