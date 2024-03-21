Apple's is said to be working on its next generation of iPad Pro models that will succeed the ones launched in 2022, and details of the upcoming tablets' displays have surfaced online. The iPhone maker's next 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will be equipped with bezels that are considerably thinner than their predecessors, according to details shared by tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese). The company is also tipped to offer its iPad Pro models with an optional matte finish.

According to details shared by the tipster via Weibo, the successors to the 2022 11-inch- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will sport 7.12mm and 7.08mm bezels, respectively. MacRumors points out that these bezels are 10 percent and 15 percent smaller than the ones on the company's 2022 models. These measurements are exclusive of the flat aluminium edges of the tablets, according to the leaker.

Readers might recall that Apple reduced the size of the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that were introduced in September 2023, and a recent report suggests this trend could continue with their successors.

In another post, Instant Digital claims that Apple is working on launching its 2024 iPad Pro models in "glossy and matte screen versions". The latter will have a "haze value" of 29 percent (+/- 4 percent), according to the tipster. It is currently unclear whether the purported matte version will be available at a higher price than one with the glossy finish.

Recent reports suggest that Apple is planning to launch new iPad Pro models equipped with OLED screens in the coming weeks. This means that we can expect to see new iPad Pro models — these are tipped to be powered by Apple's latest M3 chips — by the last week of March or in early April. These models could be accompanied by a 2024 iPad Air model that runs on an M2 chip.

