Technology News

Apple Tipped to Launch 2024 iPad Pro Models With Thinner Bezels, Optional Matte Finish

Apple's next iPad Pro models could sport bezels that are up to 15 percent slimmer than the company's 2022 models.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 March 2024 19:18 IST
Apple Tipped to Launch 2024 iPad Pro Models With Thinner Bezels, Optional Matte Finish

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's next iPad Pro models are anticipated to arrive in the coming weeks

Highlights
  • Apple is tipped to launch new iPad Pro models in the coming weeks
  • The company's next iPad Pro models could sport slimmer bezels
  • Apple is also said to plan the launch of an iPad Air with an M2 chip
Advertisement

Apple's is said to be working on its next generation of iPad Pro models that will succeed the ones launched in 2022, and details of the upcoming tablets' displays have surfaced online. The iPhone maker's next 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will be equipped with bezels that are considerably thinner than their predecessors, according to details shared by tipster Instant Digital (translated from Chinese). The company is also tipped to offer its iPad Pro models with an optional matte finish.

According to details shared by the tipster via Weibo, the successors to the 2022 11-inch- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will sport 7.12mm and 7.08mm bezels, respectively. MacRumors points out that these bezels are 10 percent and 15 percent smaller than the ones on the company's 2022 models. These measurements are exclusive of the flat aluminium edges of the tablets, according to the leaker.

Readers might recall that Apple reduced the size of the bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that were introduced in September 2023, and a recent report suggests this trend could continue with their successors.

In another post, Instant Digital claims that Apple is working on launching its 2024 iPad Pro models in "glossy and matte screen versions". The latter will have a "haze value" of 29 percent (+/- 4 percent), according to the tipster. It is currently unclear whether the purported matte version will be available at a higher price than one with the glossy finish.

Recent reports suggest that Apple is planning to launch new iPad Pro models equipped with OLED screens in the coming weeks. This means that we can expect to see new iPad Pro models — these are tipped to be powered by Apple's latest M3 chips — by the last week of March or in early April. These models could be accompanied by a 2024 iPad Air model that runs on an M2 chip.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPad Pro, iPad, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Could Be Expanded to the Galaxy S22 Series: Report

Related Stories

Apple Tipped to Launch 2024 iPad Pro Models With Thinner Bezels, Optional Matte Finish
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T3 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 12R Gets a New Variant in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC Launched: Check Price
  4. OnePlus Ace 3V Key Features Revealed; Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Goes Live Ahead of Scheduled Launch; Day Zero Event Details Out
  2. Apple Tipped to Launch 2024 iPad Pro Models With Thinner Bezels, Optional Matte Finish
  3. Samsung's Galaxy AI Features Could Be Expanded to the Galaxy S22 Series: Report
  4. Poco C61 Price in India, Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; May Get MediaTek Helio G36 SoC
  5. Microsoft to Reportedly Introduce Arm-Powered Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 on May 20
  6. Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, Dual 32-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Features
  7. Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 With Support for Wi-Fi 7, On-Device AI Generative AI Models Launched
  8. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro RAM, Storage Configurations, Price Leaked Ahead of March 26 Launch
  9. Microsoft, Meta and X Join Fortnite Maker Epic Games' Battle Against Apple
  10. OpenAI’s GPT Store Runs Into Trouble With Spam, Impersonation, and Unlawful Bots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »