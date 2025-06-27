Technology News
Honor Magic V5's Periscope Telephoto Camera Teased Ahead of July 2 Launch

Honor Magic V3 was launched with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2025 19:58 IST
Honor Magic V5's Periscope Telephoto Camera Teased Ahead of July 2 Launch

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Magic V5 is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset

Highlights
  • Honor Magic V5 will get up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage
  • It is said to feature IPX8-rated build for dust and water resistance
  • The Honor Magic V5 will be available in four colour options
Honor Magic V5 will be introduced in China on July 2, and the company is actively sharing teasers, revealing its design and specifications. With the latest social media poster, Honor has showcased the periscope telephoto camera on the upcoming foldable smartphone. The Honor Magic V5 is expected to have a triple rear camera unit. It will feature a slim profile, and is confirmed to pack a 6,100mAh battery. 

In a new Weibo teaser, Honor revealed that the Magic V5 will feature a 64-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). The company stated that the upcoming model has the highest-resolution periscope telephoto camera among foldable smartphones in the market. For reference, last year's Honor Magic V3 had a 50-megapixel periscope lens.

Besides the periscope telephoto sensor, the Honor Magic V5 is rumoured to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

Further, the Honor Magic V5 is officially confirmed to include Honor Luban shock-absorbing hinge. It is claimed to be drop-resistant and offer AI-based foreign object detection on the inner screen.

Honor Magic V5: What We Know So Far

The launch of Honor Magic V5 is scheduled to take place in China on July 2. It is confirmed to feature a 6,100mAh battery. It will be sold in four colour options — Dawn Gold, Silk Road Dunhuang, Velvet Black, and Warm White (translated). It will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations.

The Honor Magic V5 will measure 8.8mm in thickness in the folded state. It is likely to debut as the world's thinnest and lightest foldable smartphone.

As per past leaks, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will power the Honor Magic V5. The foldable phone is expected to feature an IPX8-rated build for dust and water resistance. The handset could get a 6.45-inch LTPO OLED cover screen and an 8-inch 2K inner display. It is likely to have 66W wired fast charging and is rumoured to weigh 217g.

Honor Magic V3

Honor Magic V3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 7.92-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5150mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2344x2156 pixels
Further reading: Honor Magic V5, Honor Magic V5 Specifications, Honor Magic V3, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Canva Launches Deep Research Connector with ChatGPT, Introduces New Open MCP Server

