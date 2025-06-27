Technology News
BSNL Teases Free Data, Broadband Deals and Discounts With Its Upcoming Flash Sale

BSNL says its flash sale in India is "coming soon".

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 June 2025 13:21 IST
BSNL Teases Free Data, Broadband Deals and Discounts With Its Upcoming Flash Sale

Photo Credit: BSNL

BSNL recently introduced its 5G service, dubbed Q-5G, in India

Highlights
  • BSNL flash sale may include free data, broadband deals, or discounts
  • The telecom operator is yet to reveal the sale date and other details
  • BSNL lost 1.8 million active subscribers in April
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) will hold a flash sale in India soon. The state-owned telecom operator made the announcement via its social media handle while also teasing about what's to come. The flash sale is expected to offer free data, broadband deals, or discounts to consumers. Notably, this development builds upon the recent announcement of BSNL's 5G service in India and the start of doorstep delivery of postpaid and prepaid SIM cards.

BSNL Flash Sale Details

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), BSNL teased the flash sale in India. The accompanying video clip states, “Something big is about to land! Are you ready to experience the unexpected?” However, the date of the flash sale remains under wraps and it is only said to be “coming soon”.

The state-owned telecom operator also asked X users to guess the offers that will be available during the sale. BSNL consumers might get free data, broadband deals, or massive discounts, as per the teaser.

Notably, the BSNL flash sale comes amidst the telecom operator losing subscriber momentum in India's telecom sector. Recent telecom subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shows a loss of 0.2 million overall subscribers in April.

Further, the data also reveals a drop of 1.8 million active BSNL subscribers in the same period.

To gain back some ground, BSNL has introduced several new initiatives. Earlier this month, the telecom operator announced its 5G service in India. Dubbed Q-5G (short for Quantum 5G), the name is said to reflect the “power, speed, and future of BSNL's 5G network”. Additionally, it has also commenced the doorstep delivery of prepaid and postpaid SIM cards, joining private telecom operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) who already offer this service.

Consumers can either get a new connection or port their existing number to BSNL, and get the SIM delivered to their homes. They are required to fill a customer registration form for self-KYC, following which the SIM will be delivered. Consumers can contact the helpline number 1800-180-1503 for any doubts or queries, as per BSNL.

BSNL, telecom
BSNL Teases Free Data, Broadband Deals and Discounts With Its Upcoming Flash Sale
