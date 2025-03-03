Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cancelled Twisted Metal Reboot for PS5 Was Reportedly a Battle Royale Title

Cancelled Twisted Metal Reboot for PS5 Was Reportedly a Battle Royale Title

The Twisted Metal live service reboot was reportedly in development for PS5 before it was cancelled in 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 March 2025 17:41 IST
Cancelled Twisted Metal Reboot for PS5 Was Reportedly a Battle Royale Title

Photo Credit: Sony

The last Twisted Metal game was released in 2012 as a PS3 exclusive.

Highlights
  • A Twisted Metal TV series was released in 2023
  • The project was cancelled when Sony announced job cuts at PlayStation
  • Ex-Firesprite developer also posted screenshots from the cancelled game
Advertisement

Sony's cancelled Twisted Metal game was reportedly a third-person shooter with the player objective of being the “last one standing”, much like a Battle Royale title. The live service title, which was in development at UK-based Sony studio Firesprite, was reportedly cancelled by the PlayStation parent last year as part of wider layoffs at the company. The last Twisted Metal game was released in 2012 as a PS3 exclusive.

Cancelled Twisted Metal Was Battle Royale Game

The Twisted Metal live service reboot was reportedly in development for PS5 before it was cancelled in 2024. Sony did not share any details about the game, but the online portfolio of a former Firesprite developer has revealed new information about the now-cancelled project.

According to the developer's website, as spotted by MP1st, they worked as Lead UI Programmer at Firesprite, a part of PlayStation Studios. The portfolio doesn't mention Twisted Metal directly but refers to the game as “Project Copper”.

The developer's portfolio describes the game as a third-person vehicular combat action title based on a popular PlayStation IP and goes on to suggest it would have game objectives similar to a Battle Royale title.

“Project Copper was a 3rd person vehicular action combat game, it was based on a classic IP owned by PlayStation developed by Firesprite (PlayStation Studios) it had 3rd person shooter mechanics wrapped with 3rd person vehicle combat with the objective of being the last one standing,” the website reads.

The developer also shared four blurred screenshots of the game, showcasing UI design and gameplay elements. The images show vehicular combat and third-person shooting visuals.

The Twisted Metal reboot at Firesprite was cancelled when Sony cut 900 jobs at its PlayStation unit and shut down a studio in London in February 2024. The layoffs affected eight percent of PlayStation staff across different regions at the time. The layoffs, reported by Bloomberg, also impacted Firesprite and reportedly led to the cancellation of the Twister Metal live service title.

Earlier this year, Sony cancelled two more projects as it backed further away from its live service push. The unannounced live service projects were in development at Bend Studio and Bluepoint Games.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Twisted Metal, Firesprite, PS5, Sony, Battle Royale
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Tesla Said to Have Finalised Mumbai’s BKC for Its First Showroom Ahead of India EV Market Entry
Cancelled Twisted Metal Reboot for PS5 Was Reportedly a Battle Royale Title
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Goes Global at MWC 2025 Alongside Xiaomi 15: See Prices
  2. Poco M7 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  3. Xiaomi's Production-Spec SU7 Ultra Sale Officially Starts
  4. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed
  5. Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Ultra First Impressions
  6. HMD 2660 Flip Phone Unveiled Alongside HMD 130 Music, 150 Music
  7. Honor Earbuds Open AI-Backed Features, IP54 Rating Launched: See Price
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift 2.0, SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology at MWC
#Latest Stories
  1. Cancelled Twisted Metal Reboot for PS5 Was Reportedly a Battle Royale Title
  2. Tesla Said to Have Finalised Mumbai’s BKC for Its First Showroom Ahead of India EV Market Entry
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G Price in India Revealed; to Get Six Years of Android OS Updates
  4. Lenovo ThinkEdge SE100 AI Inferencing Server for SMBs and Enterprises Unveiled
  5. Qualcomm Launches Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access Gen 4 Elite Platform Alongside Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF at MWC 2025
  6. Poco M7 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple’s AI-Powered Siri Capabilities Could Reportedly Take Till 2027 to Be Fully Functional
  8. Lenovo ThinkBook “Codename Flip” AI PC Concept With a Foldable Display Showcased at MWC 2025
  9. Infinix Unveils E-Color Shift 2.0, SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology at MWC 2025
  10. Xiaomi Officially Starts Selling Production-Ready SU7 Ultra: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »