Monster Hunter Wilds launched Friday on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X and the action-RPG has quickly become a massive hit on Steam. It is now one of the most played games in the platform's history within hours of release. Monster Hunter Wilds has crossed a whopping one million concurrent players on Steam, surpassing the all-time peak player counts of popular games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Monster Hunter Wilds Is a Hit

According to SteamDB charts, Monster Hunter Wilds has reached 11,87,077 peak concurrent players on Steam on the day of its release at the time of writing. The game is now seventh most played game of all time on Valve's platform, rushing past the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, and Baldur's Gate 3.

While developer Capcom has not shared a sales number yet, the Steam player count suggests the game has had an incredibly successful launch despite some of the issues faced by PC players. The total number of Monster Hunter Wilds players is likely to be much higher as the player counts on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X is not known.

Capcom's newest action-RPG has also easily surpassed its predecessor, Monster Hunter World. The action-RPG from 2018 peaked out at 3,34,684 players on Steam.

Hunters! If you're experiencing any initial issues with Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam, please try updating your graphics driver, turning off compatibility mode, and then readjust your settings.



Thank you all for your patience and support!



More details:https://t.co/v6g7UwFXpj — Monster Hunter Status (@MHStatusUpdates) February 28, 2025

Monster Hunter Wilds currently sits at an overall ‘Mixed' review rating on Steam as PC players have complained about technical and performance issues. Capcom has acknowledged the game's issues on PC, as well.

Monster Hunter Wilds is out now across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.