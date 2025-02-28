Technology News
  Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day

Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day

Capcom's action-RPG has surpassed all-time peak player counts of popular games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 February 2025 19:35 IST
Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day

Photo Credit: Capcom

Monster Hunter Wilds was revealed at the 2023 Game Awards

Highlights
  • Monster Hunter Wilds is now out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X
  • It is now the seventh most played game in Steam history
  • Monster Hunter Wilds is facing performance issues on PC
Monster Hunter Wilds launched Friday on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X and the action-RPG has quickly become a massive hit on Steam. It is now one of the most played games in the platform's history within hours of release. Monster Hunter Wilds has crossed a whopping one million concurrent players on Steam, surpassing the all-time peak player counts of popular games like Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Hogwarts Legacy.

Monster Hunter Wilds Is a Hit

According to SteamDB charts, Monster Hunter Wilds has reached 11,87,077 peak concurrent players on Steam on the day of its release at the time of writing. The game is now seventh most played game of all time on Valve's platform, rushing past the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, Hogwarts Legacy, and Baldur's Gate 3.

While developer Capcom has not shared a sales number yet, the Steam player count suggests the game has had an incredibly successful launch despite some of the issues faced by PC players. The total number of Monster Hunter Wilds players is likely to be much higher as the player counts on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X is not known.

Capcom's newest action-RPG has also easily surpassed its predecessor, Monster Hunter World. The action-RPG from 2018 peaked out at 3,34,684 players on Steam.

Monster Hunter Wilds currently sits at an overall ‘Mixed' review rating on Steam as PC players have complained about technical and performance issues. Capcom has acknowledged the game's issues on PC, as well.

“Hunters! If you're experiencing any initial issues with Monster Hunter Wilds on Steam, please try updating your graphics driver, turning off compatibility mode, and then readjust your settings. Thank you all for your patience and support!,” the Monster Hunter X account said in a post Friday.

Monster Hunter Wilds is out now across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Monster Hunter Wilds

upcoming
Monster Hunter Wilds

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Monster Hunter
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

Further reading: Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom, Steam, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Monster Hunter
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Monster Hunter Wilds Crosses 1 Million Concurrent Players on Steam on Launch Day
