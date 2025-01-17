Sony Cancels Two More PlayStation Projects in Broader Retreat

Sony Group Corp.'s PlayStation has canceled previously unannounced games at two of its top subsidiaries, the company said Thursday.

The games, at Oregon-based Bend Studio and Texas-based Bluepoint Games, were both “live service” projects designed to draw recurring revenue from players.

A company spokesperson confirmed the cancellations. In a statement, the spokesperson said the two games were canceled “following a recent review” and that PlayStation will continue making both online and single-player games.

Neither studio will be shuttered. “Bend and Bluepoint are highly accomplished teams who are valued members of the PlayStation Studios family, and we are working closely with each studio to determine what are the next projects,” the spokesperson said.

Over the last few years, PlayStation has invested big in live-service games, which are typically multiplayer games with microtransactions and other ways to get money out of players for months and years after they launch. These games are risky ventures, but can be lucrative when they're successful.

For Sony, the strategy has led to one hit in 2024's Helldivers II and several flops including Concord, which was removed from sale less than two weeks after it was released. The company has also canceled several other live-service games over the last few years, including one based on Spider-Man, Bloomberg has reported.

Sony didn't say if the cancellations will lead to job cuts. In a memo to staff reviewed by Bloomberg, the company said it's “working closely with Bend and Bluepoint to determine what are the next projects and plan to do everything we can to ensure there is minimal business impact.”

The last two years have been difficult for the video game industry, which has seen tens of thousands lose their jobs in the wake of bad bets and slower growth.

