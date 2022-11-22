Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims

China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims

Chinese regulators introduced rules to curb game addiction last year, barring anyone under 18 from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

By Reuters |  Updated: 22 November 2022 16:12 IST
China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims

Photo Credit: Reuters

More than 75 percent of young players reportedly now play games for less than 3 hours a week

Highlights
  • CNG praised Chinese game companies like Tencent, NetEase, Perfect World
  • Renting, buying accounts allows young gamers to bypass these rules
  • CNG has been trying to tighten controls over the gaming industry

China has resolved the problem of game addiction among its youth, a report co-written by the country's top gaming industry association said, in remarks likely to be welcomed by the regulations-battered sector. The comment came from a report by the China Game Industry Group Committee, affiliated with the online game publishing regulator, China Game Industry Research Institute and data provider CNG, CNG said on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.

Chinese regulators in September last year stepped in with new rules barring anyone under 18 from playing video games for more than three hours a week, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it had described as "spiritual opium".

A month later, Chinese state media stated that loopholes allowing minors to bypass new rules aimed at curbing gaming play time to three hours per week should be removed to "prevent addiction."

"On some online trading platforms, there are game account rental and sales businesses, users can bypass the supervision by renting and buying accounts and playing online games without restrictions. This means that there are still loopholes for teenagers to enter online gaming, which is worthy of attention," a commentary in the Communist Party's official People's Daily newspaper said at the time.

The move came as part of a broad regulatory crackdown against the Chinese technology sector and was seen as an effort to also tighten controls over the gaming industry, which was hit soon afterwards with a lengthy title approval freeze.

CNG said the report found that more than 75 percent of young players now played games for less than 3 hours a week and praised Chinese game companies for achieving "remarkable results" after setting up systems to curb game addiction.

It cited efforts from Tencent Holdings, NetEase and Perfect World, among others.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gaming, Online Gaming, China
FTX Japan Plans to Resume Customer Withdrawals by Year End: Report
Featured video of the day
Samsung AX46: The Best Air Purifier in the Market?

Related Stories

China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G New Variant Launched in Japan: Check What's New
  2. iPhone 15 Design Leaked, Could Feature Curved Titanium Frame
  3. Simple Steps to Find Your UAN
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Ends Tonight: Best Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  5. Elon Musk Says Twitter in Hiring Mode, Weeks After Layoffs: Report
  6. A World Without Twitter: Here's What It Could Mean for Users
  7. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Kenyan Lawmakers Open Talks on Taxing Crypto, Here’s What's Known
  2. Samsung Black Friday Sale Begins November 24, Discounts on Galaxy S22, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip, More
  3. Oppo Reno 9 Series Key Specifications Officially Confirmed, to Get 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. China Has Resolved Its Youth Game Addiction Problem, Top Industry Body Claims
  5. FTX Japan Plans to Resume Customer Withdrawals by Year End: Report
  6. Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Here's What a World Without the So-Called Bird App Might Look Like
  7. Cardano to Launch its Algorithmic Stablecoin Named ‘Djed’ Next Year
  8. FTX Bankruptcy: US Prosecutors Began Probing Crypto Exchange Months Before Collapse: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With Single 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, IP68 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Zoom Annual Revenue Forecast Lowered Amid Decline in Online Business, Rising Inflation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.