Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January

Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January

The absence of Blizzard's games could reportedly lower NetEase's revenue by 6-8 percent next year.

By Reuters |  Updated: 17 November 2022 12:54 IST
Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January

Photo Credit: Reuters

Beijing has looked to tighten its oversight on the gaming sector

Highlights
  • NetEase said that it was unable to agree on key terms of cooperation
  • License expiration to have no "material impact" on its financial results
  • NetEase's share price slid about 11 percent in morning trading

Activision Blizzard said on Thursday it would suspend most Blizzard game services in mainland China once its current licensing agreements with NetEase end in January.

Blizzard Entertainment said it was unable to reach a deal with the Chinese Internet and gaming giant that was "consistent with Blizzard's operating principles and commitments to players and employees."

Hangzhou-based NetEase said in a Chinese statement that it was unable to agree on key terms of cooperation and added, in a second statement in English, that the expiration of the licenses would have no "material impact" on its financial results.

NetEase's share price slid about 11 percent in morning trading in Hong Kong, pulling back slightly from a steeper drop following the announcement.

NetEase has become China's second-biggest gaming company behind Tencent in large part due to its status as Blizzard's publishing partner in China since 2008-2009 when Blizzard ended its deal with The9.

California-based Blizzard said new sales would be suspended in the coming days and players would receive further details.

The games to be suspended from January 23 include World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Warcraft III: Reforged, Overwatch, the StarCraft series, Diablo III, and Heroes of the Storm.

According to NetEase, the recently published Diablo Immortal, co-developed by NetEase and Blizzard, is covered by a separate long-term agreement, allowing its service to continue in China.

NetEase said Blizzard's games contributed a low-single-digit percentage to its total net revenue and net income in 2021 and the first nine months of 2022.

The absence of Blizzard games could lower NetEase's revenue by 6-8 percent next year, Daiwa Capital Markets wrote in a research report on November 9. The calculation was based on its estimate that licensed games account for around 10 percent of NetEase's total revenue and Blizzard accounts for 60-80 percent of licensed games.

China's massive gaming industry, once marked by unbridled growth, has been heavily bruised by Beijing's efforts to tighten its oversight of the sector, including by reducing the number of gaming licenses given out and limiting play time for teens.

Blizzard Entertainment said upcoming releases for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Hearthstone: March of the Lich King, and season 2 of Overwatch 2 will proceed later this year.

"We are looking for alternatives to bring our games back to players in the future," Blizzard President Mike Ybarra said in the statement.

NetEase's Nasdaq-listed shares have nearly halved to about $71 (roughly Rs. 5,800) from their February 2021 peak of $132 (roughly Rs. 10,800).

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision Blizzard, China, NetEase
Gemini Outage: Crypto Exchange Recovers After Major Disruption Affecting Trading Services, Withdrawals
Coinbase CFO Says Full Contagion of FTX Bankruptcy Yet to Be Revealed: Report
Featured video of the day
[Sponsored] Alpha 15 and MSI Bravo 15 – Powered by AMD

Related Stories

Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Series With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Kuo
  2. Mobile Industry Agrees for Phased Rollout of Uniform Device Chargers in India
  3. Elon Musk to Find New Leader to Run Twitter, Jack Dorsey Says No
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Review: The Complete Package?
  5. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Pay Package in Court
  6. Amazon Laid Off Devices Unit Staff, Including Retail and HR, Amid Job Cuts
  7. Google Pixel Fold First Look Leaked, Expected to Launch in May 2023
  8. Vivo V21s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC Launched: Details
  9. Vivo X90 Series to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Live Images Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Seemingly Working on End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages, Elon Musk Teases Confirmation
  2. OnePlus 11 to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  3. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max With USB Type-C to Offer Improved Transfer Speeds: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Abu Dhabi Regulators Pick Blockchain to Accelerate Speed of Judicial Processes
  5. Moto X40 Confirmed to Pack New Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All Details
  6. Elon Musk Defends $56 Billion Salary, Says Some Tesla Decisions Made Without Board Nod
  7. Xbox November Update Lets You Join Discord Voice Channels Directly From Console
  8. Coinbase CFO Says Full Contagion of FTX Bankruptcy Yet to Be Revealed: Report
  9. Activision Blizzard to Suspend China Game Services After NetEase Licenses End in January
  10. Gemini Outage: Crypto Exchange Recovers After Major Disruption Affecting Trading Services, Withdrawals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.