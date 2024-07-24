Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Game Pass, Microsoft announced Tuesday. The first-person shooter title will be available on Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate starting today, July 24. The announcement confirms recent reports that claimed Modern Warfare 3 would be making its way to the game subscription service this month.

Modern Warfare 3 on Game Pass

Released in November last year, Modern Warfare 3 will become the first Call of Duty title to join Xbox Game Pass. The most recent COD title will be playable on the service before the next instalment in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, arrives on Game Pass day one when it launches October 25.

The announcement comes days after Microsoft said it was raising the pricing for Xbox Game Pass and introducing a new ‘Standard' tier of the subscription service that will not include new games on the day of launch. The price hike precedes popular Call of Duty games hitting the service for the first time. Crucially, the Black Ops 6 will become the first COD title to be available on Game Pass day one.

Activision-Blizzard titles on Game Pass

Microsoft has slowly begun adding games from the Activision-Blizzard portfolio to Game Pass this year after the company acquired the Call of Duty maker in a $69 billion deal in 2023. The game subscription service added Diablo IV in March.

Last year, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games won't be available on Xbox Game Pass until 2024 as regulatory hurdles had delayed the company's acquisition of Activision. The Xbox chief had said at the time that Microsoft could not complete the work required to add Activision-Blizzard titles to the Game Pass catalogue until the buyout was finalised.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Microsoft was planning on introducing more new Game Pass tiers, including a Cloud-only version of the service, a family and friends plan and a free ad-supported tier.