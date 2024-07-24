Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Join Xbox Game Pass on July 24, Microsoft Confirms

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Join Xbox Game Pass on July 24, Microsoft Confirms

The announcement confirms recent reports that claimed Modern Warfare 3 would be making its way to the game subscription service this month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 24 July 2024 11:57 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Join Xbox Game Pass on July 24, Microsoft Confirms

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 was released November 10 last year

Highlights
  • Microsoft has slowly begun adding Activision-Blizzard titles to Game Pass
  • The company hiked Xbox Game Pass pricing earlier this month
  • Modern Warfare 3 is the first Call of Duty title on Game Pass
Advertisement

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming to Game Pass, Microsoft announced Tuesday. The first-person shooter title will be available on Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate starting today, July 24. The announcement confirms recent reports that claimed Modern Warfare 3 would be making its way to the game subscription service this month.

Modern Warfare 3 on Game Pass

Released in November last year, Modern Warfare 3 will become the first Call of Duty title to join Xbox Game Pass. The most recent COD title will be playable on the service before the next instalment in the franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, arrives on Game Pass day one when it launches October 25.

The announcement comes days after Microsoft said it was raising the pricing for Xbox Game Pass and introducing a new ‘Standard' tier of the subscription service that will not include new games on the day of launch. The price hike precedes popular Call of Duty games hitting the service for the first time. Crucially, the Black Ops 6 will become the first COD title to be available on Game Pass day one.

Activision-Blizzard titles on Game Pass

Microsoft has slowly begun adding games from the Activision-Blizzard portfolio to Game Pass this year after the company acquired the Call of Duty maker in a $69 billion deal in 2023. The game subscription service added Diablo IV in March.

Last year, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said that Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard games won't be available on Xbox Game Pass until 2024 as regulatory hurdles had delayed the company's acquisition of Activision. The Xbox chief had said at the time that Microsoft could not complete the work required to add Activision-Blizzard titles to the Game Pass catalogue until the buyout was finalised.

Earlier this week, a report claimed that Microsoft was planning on introducing more new Game Pass tiers, including a Cloud-only version of the service, a family and friends plan and a free ad-supported tier.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Tight, responsive gunplay
  • Excellent visuals
  • Flawless performance
  • Bad
  • Warzone-style Open Combat missions
  • Lack of bombastic set pieces
  • Bland missions and story
  • Unsatisfying ending
  • Cluttered, confusing menu design
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty, Call of Duty on Game Pass, Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox, Microsoft, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Value Falls Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Market Volatility Sparked by ETH ETFs

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Join Xbox Game Pass on July 24, Microsoft Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6: Transforming the Foldable Experience With Galaxy AI. Own Now
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Watch 7 Series, More Go on Sale in India Today
  3. iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 Update Brings RCS Support to These Regions
  4. Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications Leaked Ahead of Global Launch
  5. CMF Phone 1 Review: Strong Performer Under Rs 18,000
  6. Meta Releases 'Largest' Llama 3.1 AI Model That Beats OpenAI's GPT-4o
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Llama 3.1 405B Released as Company's Largest Open Source AI Model to Date, Beats OpenAI's GPT-4o
  2. iOS 18 Developer Beta 4 for iPhone Rolls Out as Apple Expands Support for RCS Messaging
  3. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to Join Xbox Game Pass on July 24, Microsoft Confirms
  4. Nubia Z60 Ultra Leading Version With Under-Display Camera, 6,000mAh Battery Debuts Alongside Nubia Z60S Pro: Price, Specifications
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Value Falls Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Market Volatility Sparked by ETH ETFs
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Watch 7, Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3 Series Go on Sale in India Today
  7. Xiaomi 14T Pro Camera Specifications Tipped Ahead of Global Launch, Might Feature 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. Amazon Prime Video Revamped With Streamlined Navigation Bar, AI-Based Recommendations
  9. Samsung to Bring Portrait Studio, Other Galaxy AI Features to Galaxy S23 Series and Older Models
  10. Samsung Patent Application Describes Tablet With 'Expandable' Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »