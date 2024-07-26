Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date

Stalker 2 received a new release date announcement trailer titled “Really, again?”

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 July 2024 15:21 IST
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date

Photo Credit: GSC Game World

Stalker 2 is the first game in the franchise since 2009’s Stalker: Call of Pripyat

Highlights
  • Stalker 2 was initially planned for release on September 5
  • The game has face multiple delays following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
  • Stalker 2 will release on Xbox Series S/X, Game Pass and PC
Advertisement

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, the first-person shooter survival horror title from GSC Game World, has been pushed back further. The game, which has faced several delays since it received an announcement trailer in 2020, will now launch on November 20 instead of its previously planned September 5 release date. The latest delay was announced with a tongue-in-cheek release date trailer Thursday, titled “Really, again?”

Stalker 2 delayed, again

“We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience,” the message from GSC Game World accompanying the new trailer read. The developer said that the two-month delay would allow them to fix more “unexpected anomalies”, or bugs.

Stalker 2 will also receive a Developer Deep Dive video on August 12, GSC Game World announced. “This detailed update will include exclusive interviews, lots of new footage, and a full video walkthrough of one of the game quests,” the developer said.

The latest delay comes after the game previously hit yet another delay earlier this year in January, with GSC Game World announcing a “final” release date of September 5. The Ukrainian developer had initially set an April 2022 release date after revealing an extended gameplay trailer for Stalker 2 at E3 2021. The game's development was hit severely following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with some GSC Game World employees even deploying to the frontlines of the conflict.

The upcoming shooter is the fourth game in the Stalker franchise and the first since 2009's Stalker: Call of Pripyat. The game is set in an alternate version of the exclusion zone surrounding the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be released November 20 on Xbox Series S/X and PC. The game will be available on Game Pass day one.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl, Stalker 2, GSC Game World, Xbox Series, Xbox Game Pass, PC
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Xiaomi 14T Pro Key Specifications Spotted on Geekbench Listing; Could Be Powered by Dimensity 9300+ Chipset
WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Other Models Get Price Cuts Up to Rs. 5,900 in India
  3. Jio Things Unveils Android IoT Technology for Two Wheelers in India
  4. Apple May Launch 'Made in India' iPhone 16 Pro Models for the First Time
  5. OpenAI's AI-Powered Search Engine Is Here to Rival Google, Perplexity
  6. Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Features
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces
  2. Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
  3. New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
  4. Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
  5. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn in Talks to Assemble iPad at Its Tamil Nadu Plant: Report
  7. Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report
  8. WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected
  9. Cardano Blockchain to Get Decentralised Governance Feature Through This Upcoming Upgrade
  10. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »