Masala Games, the Ahmedabad-based developers of indie title Detective Dotson, has detailed cooperative play features for the game. The Indian mystery-adventure game will feature distinct levels for two-player co-op, separate from single-player cases. Co-op play will also feature a selection of characters, each with their unique abilities that benefit players in specific scenarios. Announced in March, Detective Dotson received a gameplay trailer at the Future Games Show last month and was later confirmed to launch on Xbox Series S/X consoles.

Detective Dotson was confirmed to get a couch co-op mode with the Xbox announcement trailer in June. In an Xbox Wire post Monday, Masala Games CEO Shalin Shodhan expanded on how the mode would work on the Xbox Series S/X versions of the game.

Co-op cases in Detective Dotson will get dedicated levels meant to be experienced by two players. These cases would come in addition to separate single-player cases and will feature a dynamic split-screen for couch co-op play. “What this means is, while you are both in the same space the screen won't break into two parts. Rather, it only does that when you and your friend are far enough apart,” Shodhan explained. Detective Dotson's co-op campaign will also let players choose their own distinct characters, who come with unique special abilities that help solve cases.

Detective Dotson will feature a dynamic split-screen in co-op mode

Photo Credit: Masala Games

According to the developers, the game's co-op mode was built specifically for current-gen Xbox consoles, enabled by the ID@Xbox Developer Accelerator Program (DAP) grant.

Detective Dotson was first announced in March, with a demo made available to play on Steam. The game was announced for Xbox Series S/X consoles in June with a new trailer.

The cozy mystery-adventure title takes inspiration from Bollywood and Indian culture, and features pixel-art style visuals that evoke real-world Indian cities. Players will take control of the titular detective and take on cases, gather clues and unravel mysteries. Detective Dotson will launch on Xbox Series S/X and PC (via Steam) early next year.