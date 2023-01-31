Technology News

Sony, Xbox and Nintendo Will Not Be at E3 2023: Report

E3 returns in 2023 after a four-year gap.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 31 January 2023 13:26 IST
Sony, Xbox and Nintendo Will Not Be at E3 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Xbox and Bethesda held a games showcase at E3 2021.

Highlights
  • Xbox is set to hold its own summer showcase around the same time as E3
  • Sony skipped E3 in 2019
  • Nintendo has been showcasing its games at Nintendo Direct events

Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the long-running and iconic annual games showcase event, is coming back this year after four years since the last in-person show. E3 2023 is set to take place from June 13 to June 16 in Los Angeles. With new organisers at the helm, the event will see major changes from the long-established format, but gamers can still expect the usual from E3 — new announcements, trailers, gameplay showcases and more for upcoming and yet unannounced games. However, according to a report, E3 2023 will not feature the industry's big three. Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo are reportedly set to skip the summer event, a development which might put a damper on the excitement for the return of gaming's hallowed convention.

A report in IGN says that gaming giants Sony, Xbox, and Nintendo will not be a part of E3 2023, which is set to take place at Los Angeles Convention Centre in June this year. Xbox has already confirmed that the company will be hosting a standalone showcase event this summer in Los Angeles. Xbox's yearly summer showcase will present a deep dive into Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield, among other upcoming first-party games.

The Xbox showcase will reportedly take place around the same time as E3 for the sake of convenience. Nintendo, on the other hand, has been announcing its games at its own Nintendo Direct events for years, but has maintained a token presence at E3 in the form of a booth. According to the IGN report, even that won't be happening this year. The same goes for Sony; PlayStation had pulled out of E3 2019 over disagreements, and it remains unclear if the company will return to showcase its games at E3 2023. Neither Nintendo nor Sony have officially confirmed their plans for the event, or any similar showcases.

A no show from gaming's three biggest players is likely to adversely affect the buzz around the event. E3 itself is in a phase of transition, with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the event in the past three years. The last in-person E3 event took place in 2019, with the 2020 convention cancelled due to the pandemic. E3 2021 was an entirely online event, with virtual conferences announcing new games. Last year, E3 2022 was completely cancelled again, with the expectation of building towards a proper and safe return to in-person events in 2023.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, PlayStation, Xbox, Microsoft, Nintendo, E3, Electronic Entertainment Expo
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
TikTok CEO to Testify Before US Congress in March Amid Increased Scrutiny Over Security Concerns
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

Related Stories

Sony, Xbox and Nintendo Will Not Be at E3 2023: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series May Be Available at This Price in US
  2. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 15,000: All Details
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Will Get a Direct US Release in 2023: Report
  4. Poco X5 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G To Launch in India on This Date
  5. Oppo Reno 8T 5G India Launch Set for This Date: All Details
  6. Moto Edge 40 Pro Price, Renders, Specifications Surface Online
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to Be First to Use Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Official Accessories Leaked Ahead of Launch, See Images
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Review: Checks All the Boxes but at What Cost?
  10. OnePlus Pad to Launch Alongside OnePlus 11 Series at Cloud 11 Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V27 Series Likely to See India Launch in February, Could be Similar to Vivo S16 Series: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series US Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. Poco Aiming for 60 Percent Business Jump in 2023, Upgrades to 5G Phones to Drive Growth: Himanshu Tandon
  4. Sony, Xbox and Nintendo Will Not Be at E3 2023: Report
  5. TikTok CEO to Testify Before US Congress in March Amid Increased Scrutiny Over Security Concerns
  6. Samsung One UI 5.1 Features Leaked Ahead of Launch, Will Debut on Galaxy S23 Series: Report
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging
  8. Facebook Asks UK Tribunal to Block $3.7 Billion Mass Action Lawsuit Over Market Dominance
  9. Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 25-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  10. FTX Sues Voyager Digital as One Bankrupt Firm Seeks to Claw Back $446 Million in Loan Payments From Another
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.