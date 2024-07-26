Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Set to Release PS VR2 Steam App Next Month, Bringing Support for PC VR Games

Sony Set to Release PS VR2 Steam App Next Month, Bringing Support for PC VR Games

The app will let players set up their PS VR2 headset on their PCs and access the library of VR titles and apps on Steam.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 July 2024 12:29 IST
Sony Set to Release PS VR2 Steam App Next Month, Bringing Support for PC VR Games

Photo Credit: Sony

The PS VR2 Steam app will release on August 6

Highlights
  • PS VR2 was launched in February 2023
  • Players will need to purchase a PS VR2 PC adapter separately
  • The PS VR2 Steam app will allow players to update the headset's firmware
Advertisement

Sony has been testing PC games support for the PlayStation VR2 to expand the library of VR titles available on the headset this year. The PlayStation parent had announced last month that it would roll out PC support for PS VR2 on August 7. A PS VR2 application has now surfaced on Steam and will bring access to PC VR titles on the platform when it launches next month. The PlayStation VR2 Steam app, which will let players experience virtual reality titles and apps available on Valve's storefront, is coming on August 6.

PS VR2 Steam app

According to the Steam page for the app, players will be able to set up their PS VR2 headset on their PCs and access the library of VR titles and apps on Steam. The app will also allow players to update the firmware for the PS VR2 headset and PS VR2 Sense controllers. Additionally, players will be able to adjust PS VR2 settings from the SteamVR dashboard, including defining the play area for the headset and adjusting screen brightness.

The access the PS VR2 Steam app, players will need the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and the PS VR2 PC adapter.

The PlayStation VR2 PC adapter will be available for an estimated retail price of $59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000) at select retail stores and direct.playstation.com in supported regions. Additionally, players would also need a DisplayPort cable compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, an active Steam account and a PC that meets minimum requirements.

Last month, Sony had announced that it would be rolling out support for PC VR games for PS VR2 on August 7. The company had confirmed that players would be able to access Steam's VR library, including games like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR and War Thunder.

PS VR2 cutbacks

The PS VR2 was launched in February 2023 and has since struggled to attract players with its limited games library and incompatibility with PS VR titles. While Sony has continued to release new VR titles for PS VR2, a report last month claimed that the company was making “deep cuts” to funding for VR titles.

Earlier this year in February, Sony shut down its London Studio, the developer behind PlayStation VR Worlds, and made cuts at Horizon: Call of the Mountain developer Firesprite.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Steam, PS VR2, Sony, PlayStation, VR, Valve
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Jio Things, MediaTek Unveil 4G Smart Android Digital Cluster, Smart Module for Two-Wheelers EVs in India
Bitcoin Price Hovers Under $67,000 on Global Exchanges, Altcoin Values Rise After Price Correction Period

Related Stories

Sony Set to Release PS VR2 Steam App Next Month, Bringing Support for PC VR Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  2. OpenAI's AI-Powered Search Engine Is Here to Rival Google, Perplexity
  3. Jio Things Unveils Android IoT Technology for Two Wheelers in India
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Leaked Marketing Images Reveal Design, Features
  5. iPhone 15, iPhone 14, Other Models Get Price Cuts Up to Rs. 5,900 in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and Other Models in India Get Price Cuts of Up to Rs. 5,900 as Import Duty Reduces
  2. Gemini 1.5 Flash AI Model Will Now Power Google’s AI Chatbot on Web and App
  3. New PS5 Beta Brings Custom 3D Audio Profiles, Adaptive Charging for Controllers, Remote Play Settings
  4. Epic Games Says Fortnite Will Return to iOS in EU, But Will Exit Samsung Galaxy Store
  5. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Supplier Foxconn in Talks to Assemble iPad at Its Tamil Nadu Plant: Report
  7. Apple Planning to Make iPhone 16 Pro Models in India for the First Time With Launch Day Availability: Report
  8. WazirX Attributes Wallet Compromise to Liminal, Says Own Signers' Machines Unaffected
  9. Cardano Blockchain to Get Decentralised Governance Feature Through This Upcoming Upgrade
  10. Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl Delayed Again, Sets November 20 Release Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »