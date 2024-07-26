Sony has been testing PC games support for the PlayStation VR2 to expand the library of VR titles available on the headset this year. The PlayStation parent had announced last month that it would roll out PC support for PS VR2 on August 7. A PS VR2 application has now surfaced on Steam and will bring access to PC VR titles on the platform when it launches next month. The PlayStation VR2 Steam app, which will let players experience virtual reality titles and apps available on Valve's storefront, is coming on August 6.

PS VR2 Steam app

According to the Steam page for the app, players will be able to set up their PS VR2 headset on their PCs and access the library of VR titles and apps on Steam. The app will also allow players to update the firmware for the PS VR2 headset and PS VR2 Sense controllers. Additionally, players will be able to adjust PS VR2 settings from the SteamVR dashboard, including defining the play area for the headset and adjusting screen brightness.

The access the PS VR2 Steam app, players will need the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and the PS VR2 PC adapter.

The PlayStation VR2 PC adapter will be available for an estimated retail price of $59.99 (roughly Rs. 5,000) at select retail stores and direct.playstation.com in supported regions. Additionally, players would also need a DisplayPort cable compatible with DisplayPort 1.4, an active Steam account and a PC that meets minimum requirements.

Last month, Sony had announced that it would be rolling out support for PC VR games for PS VR2 on August 7. The company had confirmed that players would be able to access Steam's VR library, including games like Half-Life: Alyx, Fallout 4 VR and War Thunder.

PS VR2 cutbacks

The PS VR2 was launched in February 2023 and has since struggled to attract players with its limited games library and incompatibility with PS VR titles. While Sony has continued to release new VR titles for PS VR2, a report last month claimed that the company was making “deep cuts” to funding for VR titles.

Earlier this year in February, Sony shut down its London Studio, the developer behind PlayStation VR Worlds, and made cuts at Horizon: Call of the Mountain developer Firesprite.

