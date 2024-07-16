Photo Credit: Alza.cz
Sony Xperia 5 V with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 5,000mAh battery was launched in September last year. Now, Sony seems to be gearing up to introduce the Sony Xperia 5 VI. The company is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, purported cases of the Sony Xperia 5 VI have been spotted on a German retailer website, hinting at an imminent launch. The protective cases indicate a similar design language to that of the Sony Xperia 5 V.
German retailer Alza.de has listed Spigen Rugged Armor cases for unannounced Sony Xperia 5 VI with a price tag of EUR 16.90 (roughly Rs. 1,536). The listing shows the case on the device with slight differences compared to last year's Sony Xperia 5 V. It seems to have a pill-shaped camera module. The LED flash is placed between the two cameras, whereas the existing Xperia 5 V has an LED flash on the left side.
The renders of the alleged Sony Xperia 5 VI show a headphone jack on the top. The right spine seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a volume rocker. The display sizes and aspect ratios seem to be similar to the previous model.
Sony has yet to give any hints about the Xperia 5 VI, but we can expect it to go official soon.
The Sony Xperia 5 V was launched in September last year with a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
The Sony Xperia 5 V runs on Android 13 and has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.
For optics, Sony Xperia 5 V has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 52-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It has a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
