Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Sony Xperia 5 VI Alleged Cases Listed on German Retailer Site; Suggests Similar Design to Its Predecessor

Sony Xperia 5 VI Alleged Cases Listed on German Retailer Site; Suggests Similar Design to Its Predecessor

Sony Xperia 5 VI's LED flash is arranged between the cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 19:51 IST
Sony Xperia 5 VI Alleged Cases Listed on German Retailer Site; Suggests Similar Design to Its Predecessor

Photo Credit: Alza.cz

Sony Xperia 5 VI might include a side mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Sony Xperia 5 VI could be in the works
  • Sony Xperia 5 V was launched in September last year
  • It runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Advertisement

Sony Xperia 5 V with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 5,000mAh battery was launched in September last year. Now, Sony seems to be gearing up to introduce the Sony Xperia 5 VI. The company is yet to confirm its existence, but ahead of it, purported cases of the Sony Xperia 5 VI have been spotted on a German retailer website, hinting at an imminent launch. The protective cases indicate a similar design language to that of the Sony Xperia 5 V.

German retailer Alza.de has listed Spigen Rugged Armor cases for unannounced Sony Xperia 5 VI with a price tag of EUR 16.90 (roughly Rs. 1,536). The listing shows the case on the device with slight differences compared to last year's Sony Xperia 5 V. It seems to have a pill-shaped camera module. The LED flash is placed between the two cameras, whereas the existing Xperia 5 V has an LED flash on the left side.

The renders of the alleged Sony Xperia 5 VI show a headphone jack on the top. The right spine seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a volume rocker. The display sizes and aspect ratios seem to be similar to the previous model. 

Sony has yet to give any hints about the Xperia 5 VI, but we can expect it to go official soon.

Sony Xperia 5 V price, specifications

The Sony Xperia 5 V was launched in September last year with a price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 89,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Sony Xperia 5 V runs on Android 13 and has a 6.1-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with Adreno 740 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

For optics, Sony Xperia 5 V has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 52-megapixel primary sensor along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It has a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Sony Xperia 5 V

Sony Xperia 5 V

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 52-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony Xperia 5 VI, Sony Xperia 5 VI Specifications, Sony Xperia 5 V
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Sony Xperia 5 VI Alleged Cases Listed on German Retailer Site; Suggests Similar Design to Its Predecessor
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Goes Official in India
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 Review
  3. HMD Is Gearing Up to Launch Its First-Ever Smartphones in India
  4. Moto G85 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  5. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India
  6. OnePlus Watch 2R With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Pad SE 4G India Launch Date Set for July 29; Design, Colour Options Teased
  2. OnePlus Nord 4 With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 3K Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Xperia 5 VI Alleged Cases Listed on German Retailer Site; Suggests Similar Design to Its Predecessor
  5. Dell XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus Copilot+ AI PCs Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple Tipped to Drop Blue Titanium Finish in Favour of a ‘Rose’ Colourway on iPhone 16 Pro
  7. OnePlus Watch 2R With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Elon Musk Initiates Key Change in Robotaxi Design, Delays Unveiling for Now
  9. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport Confirmed to Launch in China on July 19: What We Know So Far
  10. Google AI Overviews Reportedly Pared Back Further, Shows for Just 7 Percent of All Searches
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »