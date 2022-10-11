Technology News
loading

EA Desktop PC App Now Available to Download, Replaces Origin

Original cloud saves, achievements, purchased games, and friend list will be carried over.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 October 2022 15:24 IST
EA Desktop PC App Now Available to Download, Replaces Origin

Photo Credit: EA

The EA app home page

Highlights
  • Electronic Arts launched the Origin PC client in 2011
  • Installing the EA desktop app will automatically delete Origin
  • Players can import friends from other services like Steam, PSN

EA's desktop PC app is out of beta and is now available to download. The gaming client will fully replace Origin for PC, launched in 2011, and promises a “faster, more reliable, and more streamlined” Windows gaming experience. Mac users, however, won't be receiving this update and can continue using the Origin app. Shifting to the appropriately titled “EA app” carries over your save files, purchased games, and achievements seamlessly. The update will be available as an invite, or you can visit the official website. With this, the Origin name is gone for good — on PC anyway.

Installing the EA app will automatically delete Origin, thereby replacing it entirely. Once logged into the new client, which features a cleaner UI, players can directly start downloading games, background updates, or browse the store, which is now integrated with the EA Play subscription service. Speaking of which, your existing plans will carry over to the new software, be it EA Play or the premium EA Play Pro membership. If you were subscribed at one point, it will even prompt you, asking for renewal, before you navigate the actual application.

“For over 10 years, we've welcomed millions of players into our Origin platform, we've listened to your feedback and acknowledge the limitations of this platform in a quickly evolving entertainment landscape. So we set out to build EA's next-generation PC game platform,” reads the blog post.

Don't mind the ‘BETA' in the title bar, which should be removed with the upcoming update, which ensures all users on Origin have transitioned to the EA app. Players can easily import their friend list by connecting the account to other platforms like Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation — though, an initial login would be required. And while it does include a decent store page, featuring screenshots and description — like Epic Games Store — the trailer segment is simply a YouTube embed, which opens in a separate window.

Publisher clients such as Battle.net, Ubisoft Connect, and the aforementioned Origin have always sparked an online debate, owing to their inconvenience. Mainly due to an additional login process, regardless of where you purchased the game from. Thankfully, a PC Gamer report reveals that the upcoming Dead Space remake will be natively available on Steam, outside of the EA app. The company also reaffirmed that the transition to EA app will have no effect on this.

EA app is now available to download on Windows PC. Meanwhile, Mac users can continue using Origin with no interruptions.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ea desktop app, ea pc app, ea play, ea play pro, origin, origin app, ea desktop app mac, ea app, pc, electronic arts
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
5G Rollout: Government Said to Press Apple, Samsung to Rapidly Update Phones With Support for 5G Connectivity
EA Desktop PC App Now Available to Download, Replaces Origin
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  2. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  3. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  4. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  5. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  6. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  7. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  8. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  9. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  10. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.