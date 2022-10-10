Technology News
  Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in January 2023

Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in January 2023

This marks the first time a Persona game is headed to Xbox consoles, and will be available Day One via Game Pass.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 October 2022 18:21 IST
Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in January 2023

Photo Credit: Atlus

A card game based on Persona 5 Royal is also in the works

  • The ports were previously only available on PlayStation
  • The PC version of Persona 4 Golden was Steam Deck-verified, earlier
  • Persona 5 Royal launches October 21, across all major platforms

Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are coming to modern consoles next year. In a tweet, developer Atlus confirmed that its two critically-acclaimed JRPGs are headed to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, in January 2023. While the promotional image only notes Microsoft platforms and Xbox Game Pass, Atlus had previously guaranteed their arrival on other consoles too. Persona 4 Golden has been up on the Steam marketplace since 2020, and even got verified for the Steam Deck, earlier this year.

Following its original launch in 2006, Persona 3 was ported to the PSP — with new story elements — making it accessible to players worldwide. Under the new banner, “Persona 3 Portable,” it marked the first and only time possible to play as a female protagonist, as you joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES), and investigate the Dark Hour — a time anomaly set between night and day. In addition to fighting Shadows in the Tartarus realm, players can partake in slice-of-life events, where they form social links with other characters, granting experience bonuses.

Persona 4 Golden has been the more accessible entry, first launching on the PlayStation Vita, and later on PC. Regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, it expands upon the traditional JRPG elements, by letting the protagonist explore life as they see fit. When not fighting Shadows in the bizarre “TV World,” players can join school clubs, work part-time jobs, and form bonds with other NPCs. This would be the first time either game is headed to Xbox consoles, and will be available day one via Game Pass.

To help with the wait, Atlus is releasing Persona 5 Royal on October 21, across all major platforms. At launch, this refined version will include all 45 previously-released DLC for free, which packages new costumes, storylines, and Raoul, a full-fledged new Persona, for use in-game. As a regular student, the player must attend classes and participate in extracurricular activities, while moonlighting as a Phantom Thief, infiltrating corrupt adult minds. The game will also feature a Metaverse Navigator, letting you scale walls and vault over obstacles, simplifying the Treasure hunting process.

Furthermore, Atlus confirmed it has a Persona 5 Royal card game planned for next year. The studio will partner with Pandasaurus Games for publication, and is slated to release in Q4 2023. “Players will take on the roles of their favourite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game,” renowned board game designer, Emerson Matsuuchi said in a prepared statement.

Both Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable launch January 19, 2023, across PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Persona 4 Golden

Persona 4 Golden

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation Vita (PS Vita), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Persona
PEGI Rating 16+
Further reading: persona 4 golden, persona 3 portable, persona games, persona modern platforms, pc, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, s5, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x, nintendo switch, persona 5 royal
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series S/X in January 2023
