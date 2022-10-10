The next PS5 restock date is here. Sony's flagship gaming console — the Blu-ray equipped PlayStation 5 priced at Rs. 49,990 , and the Rs. 39,990 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition — will be back in stock this Wednesday, October 12 at 12pm noon. While Sony Center and Games The Shop seem to be the only one who have made the announcement so far, expect everyone else to be involved as well, as has been the case in the past. That includes Amazon India, Croma, Flipkart, Game Loot, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. There's also Prepaid Gamer Card — which had stopped advertising PS5 restocks, it seems — now renamed as e2z Store.

With Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale still ongoing, the October PS5 India restock will be part of that too. New card offers include 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,750 on Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit and debit cards, and ICICI Bank credit cards. Over on Flipkart, the new PS5 restock date falls under the Big Diwali Sale, which runs from October 11 through October 16. If your final bill is Rs. 39,999 or more, you can save up to Rs. 4,000 on your PS5 purchase thanks to Flipkart's card offers. You also get 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000, plus an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 owing to the cart value.

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

PS5 October restock banner on Games The Shop website

Photo Credit: e-xpress. Screenshot by Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

While Sony Center has a Diwali Sale too, it doesn't have any offers on the PS5. (For what it's worth, you can get discounts on PS4 and PS5 games, between now and Diwali.) Thanks to Sony Center's listing though, we know that the new PS5 pre-orders will begin shipping on Friday, October 21. That means you can expect your shiny new gaming consoles to be home in time for Diwali, if all goes well. Its PlayStation 5 FAQ page is still using the COVID-19 boilerplate, even though it's been almost a year (or more) since we've seen any restrictions on package deliveries.

The October 12 PlayStation 5 restock will be the 20th time Sony's flagship console is being made available for pre-order in India, since its launch last February. For its Blu-ray-devoid sibling PS5 Digital Edition, this is the 14th occasion. While the India stock for its biggest rival, the Xbox Series X, has recently stabilised to a level that it's now easily available almost whenever you want, PS5 still continues to disappear in a flash-sale model month in month out. As always, don't expect the PS5 stock to last beyond a few minutes — or even seconds. And that's only if certain sites will even be able to handle the load to begin with. If you've tried buying a PS5, you know their names.

PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition are back in stock on Wednesday, October 12 on Amazon India, Croma, e2z Store, Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. You might have better luck with a local game store near you, so give them a call too.

Editor's note (October 11 6:30pm IST): An earlier version of the article supposed that PPG might have been blacklisted, given customer complaints over bundling and Sony's discouragement of the practice. e2z Store told us that it wasn't the case. We regret the error.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.