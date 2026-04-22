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Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 Launched With 7,000mAh Batteries, 200-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 are currently available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia via the Honor online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 April 2026 15:13 IST
Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 Launched With 7,000mAh Batteries, 200-Megapixel Cameras: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 600 series features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Honor 600 Pro features a triple rear camera unit
  • Honor 600 is offered in three colour options
  • Honor 600 series is 7.8mm thick
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Honor 600 Pro was launched in select global markets on Tuesday by the smartphone maker. The new handset was unveiled globally along with the standard Honor 600 model. Both phones are currently on pre-order, being offered in three colourways. The two Honor 600 series handsets are powered by different octa core Snapdragon chipsets. Moreover, the Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 pack 7,000mAh batteries each. While the Pro model carries a triple rear camera unit, the standard model boasts a dual camera system on the back. However, both phones feature the same 200-megapixel primary camera.

Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Price, Availability

The pricing of the Honor 600 Pro is set at SAR 2,999 (roughly Rs. 75,000) for the sole variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the price of the Honor 600 begins at SAR 1,799 (about Rs. 45,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model, offering 12GB of RAM and the same onboard storage, is priced at SAR 1,999 (about Rs. 50,000).

Both phones are currently available for pre-order in Saudi Arabia and Malaysia via the Honor online store. The Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 are offered in Black, Golden White, and Orange colourways.

Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600 Specifications, Features

The Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 are dual-SIM handsets that run on the company's Android 16-based MagicOS 10. Both phones feature 6.57-inch 1.5K (1,264 x 2,728 pixels) AMOLED displays, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 8,000 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, 1.07 billion colours, and 3840Hz PWM dimming. The two handsets ship with IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

honor 600 series honor

While the Honor 600 Pro is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, along with an Adreno 830 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of internal storage, the Honor 600 is equipped with an octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, an Adreno 722 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of built-in storage.

For optics, the Honor 600 Pro carries a triple rear camera system, led by a 200-megapixel (f/1.9) main shooter with a 1/1.4-inch sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) periscope telephoto camera with up to 120x digital and up to 3.5x optical zoom capabilities, and lastly, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field of view.

Meanwhile, the standard Honor 600 features a dual rear camera setup, offering the same main and ultrawide cameras as the Pro model, while missing out on the telephoto camera. The new Honor 600 series phones are also equipped with 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Honor 600 Pro and Honor 600 pack 7,000mAh batteries with support for 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse fast charging. The Pro model also supports 50W wireless fast charging. The two also support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC for connectivity.

While the Honor 600 Pro features Bluetooth 6.0, the Honor 600 gets Bluetooth 5.4. Both phones feature fingerprint scanner for security. The two measure 156x74.7x7.8mm. The Pro model weighs 200g, while the standard model weighs 190g.

Honor 600 Pro

Honor 600 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 50-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 200-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,264x2,728 pixels
Honor 600

Honor 600

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-Ultrapixel
Rear Camera 200-Ultrapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,264x2,728 pixels
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Further reading: Honor 600 Pro, Honor 600, Honor, Honor 600 Pro Price, Honor 600 Price, Honor 600 Pro Launch, Honor 600 Launch, Honor 600 Pro Specifications, Honor 600 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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