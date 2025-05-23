Technology News
English Edition
  • Elden Ring Film Adaptation in the Works at A24 With Alex Garland Set to Direct

Elden Ring Film Adaptation in the Works at A24 With Alex Garland Set to Direct

George RR Martin, who wrote Elden Ring's story, will join the project as a producer.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 May 2025 19:17 IST
Highlights
  • Elden Ring has sold over 30 million copies since it released in 2022
  • Alex Garland will join the project as writer and director
  • Bandai Namco will collaborate with A24 on the production
Elden Ring, FromSoftware's award-winning action-RPG phenomenon, is getting a live-action film adaptation. Publisher Bandai Namco and boutique film production firm A24 will collaborate on the adaptation, with British director Alex Garland helming, the two companies announced Friday. A24 is known for its original arthouse projects, from Oscar-winning films like Everything Everywhere All at Once to film festival favourites like Past Lives.

Elden Ring Movie Announced

The announcement follows a wave of successful live-action video game adaptations, including A Minecraft Movie, which released last month and is nearing $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,528 crore) at the global box office. Garland, who is known for his work on sci-fi films like Ex Machina and Annihilation, is set to write and direct the Elden Ring film. George RR Martin, who collaborated on the game's story and setting with developer FromSoftare, will join the project as a producer alongside Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich and Vince Gerardis, Bandai Namco's announcement confirmed.

Alex Garland most recently co-directed Warfare — also distributed by A24. The film, based on the Iraq War, was released in March. Last year, Garland worked on Civil War, a political action-thriller also released by A24.

Live-action video game adaptations are the flavour of the season, with the success of TV shows like HBO's The Last of Us and Amazon Prime Video's Fallout. In 2023, The Super Mario Bros. Movie made over a billion dollars globally. There have been a few misfires, as well. Last year's Borderlands film adaptation was widely panned and bombed at the box office. That, however, hasn't deterred producers, with dozens of video game adaptions already announced.

A24 is reportedly also working on a Death Stranding live-action film adaptation with Kojima Productions. Film adaptations for popular games like Ghost of Tsushima, Legend of Zelda, Helldivers, Days Gone and many others are already in the works.

In December 2024, Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki had ruled out a video game sequel to the acclaimed action-RPG, but said the Elden Ring IP could be expanded further in other formats. “We don't have any particular plans for Elden Ring 2,” Miyazaki had said at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 Japan Asia event on December 3. “I would like to tell you that we are not ruling out the development of the IP ‘Elden Ring' in some form in the future,” he had added.

Elden Ring launched on PC and consoles in 2022 to widespread critical acclaim. Last month, FromSoftware announced that the game had sold over 30 million copies in the three years since its release. Bandai Namco and FromSoftware are set to launch Elden Ring Nightreign, a standalone multiplayer spinoff, later this month.

Further reading: Elden Ring, Bandai Namco, A24, FromSoftware
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
