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Xbox Delays Fable to February 2027 to Give It a Window 'All to Itself', Avoid Clash With GTA 6

Fable was slated to launch in autumn 2026, which would have been too close to GTA 6.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 June 2026 11:57 IST
Xbox Delays Fable to February 2027 to Give It a Window 'All to Itself', Avoid Clash With GTA 6

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

Fable is an open-world action-RPG

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Highlights
  • Fable is set to launch on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5
  • Xbox Games Showcase will be broadcast on June 7
  • Fable will get a new look at Xbox Games Showcase
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Fable, the upcoming action-RPG from Playground Games, has been delayed. The game has been pushed to a more concrete release window of February 2027 from its earlier autumn 2026 launch window. Microsoft said it was delaying the game to give it room to breathe amidst a busy release calendar this year. While Xbox has several first-party games lined up in 2026, Fable's planned autumn release would have also clashed with the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fable Delayed to 2027

With GTA 6 set to launch on November 19, along with Xbox's busy slate of first-party releases, the company said it was delaying Fable to next year so it could have the “dedicated moment it deserves.”

This year is packed with incredible games for XBOX players to enjoy, from Halo: Campaign Evolved, Gears of War: E-Day and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 to Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Grand Theft Auto VI,” the company said via the official Xbox account on X. “In order to plan our game launches through the holidays, in a way that works best for players, we're moving Fable to February 2027 so it can have the dedicated moment it deserves. We're excited to be giving players a major new look at Fable, as well as our broader lineup, at XBOX Games Showcase on June 7.”

“We know this stings, but it won't be much longer before you're back in Albion making morally questionable decisions. We'll be sharing some big Fable reveals @XBOX Showcase on June 7th, so be sure to tune in,” the official Fable account posted.

Speaking on the Xbox podcast, Xbox chief content officer Matt Booty said that Fable was in “great shape.”

“The team feels really good. We're excited about where the game is. We want to make sure that game has a window all to its own, so we are going to move it from this fall to February,” Booty said.

Xbox Games Showcase is set to bring updates on Fable, Gears of War: E-Day, and other upcoming first-party Xbox games. It will be broadcast across Xbox's YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook channels on June 7 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK (10.30pm IST).

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Further reading: Fable, Playground Games, Xbox, Microsoft, GTA 6, Xbox Games Showcase
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Xbox Delays Fable to February 2027 to Give It a Window 'All to Itself', Avoid Clash With GTA 6
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