Fable, the open world action-RPG from Playground Games, received an extended look at Xbox Developer Direct on Thursday. The first-party Xbox studio revealed gameplay details and promised a “truly open world” driven by player choice and actions. Fable was also confirmed to launch on PS5 alongside PC and Xbox Series S/X in autumn 2026.

Playground Games, known for the acclaimed Forza Horizon series of open world racing games, said that Fable would be a “new beginning” but would remain faithful to the original trilogy from Lionhead Studios.

In the gameplay overview, the studio detailed the setting, choice-based gameplay, NPC interaction, character creation, and a new morality system in Fable. The action-RPG will mark a reboot for the Fable franchise, but will retain the “fairytale” essence of the series. Playground Games stressed that the game will be full of British humour, just like the older Fable games.

Fable Story and Open World

In another nod to the original trilogy, players will begin their journey as a child in Fable, growing up in a village called Briar Hill. It is here that players will discover their heroic powers. But the idyllic life in the village collapses when a mysterious stranger turns the entire village and its population to stone.

That's where players begin their adventure that will have far reaching consequences for Briar Hill and for the larger world of Albion.

According to Playground Games, Albion is a vast open world with diverse landscapes like rolling hills, magical forests, bustling villages, and striking vistas. Albion will be “truly open world”, Playground said, allowing players to explore the map seamlessly and without restrictions from early in the game.

Fable will feature a "truly open world"

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

In addition to sleepy hamlets and villages, Albion will also feature large cities, most notably the capital city of Bowerstone, where players can can find the Fairfax castle and the Heroes' guild.

Fable will also allow players to pick a character template, customise clothing, hair, skin tone, tattoos, and other details to create a unique hero. Similarly, the game will give players the choice to play as they want, learn skills and abilities they like, and use the weapons they favour, blending melee, ranged, and magic combat mechanics.

In melee combat, players can use light and heavy attack combos and execute finishers when the enemy is staggered. Magical abilities, that come in the form of spells, will allow players to manipulate and damage enemies.

Players can customise their characters in Fable

Photo Credit: Microsoft/ Playground Games

NPCs and Morality System in Fable

Playground Games also highlighted NPC interactions in Fable. Players can buy a house or businesses, get a job, get rich, marry NPCs, or even have kids in the game. The studio said that the game has over 1,000 NPCs that have distinct names, daily routines, and personalities. You can hire an NPC to work for you, rent your house out to them, or even kick them out on the street.

Consequently, every interaction and decision will impact what NPCs think of you. You could be loved or despised in different regions based on your actions. The game will also be full of choices, big and small, that shape the story and impact your reputation.

Playground Games did not confirm a release date for Fable, but the action-RPG will launch on PC (via Steam and Xbox app) PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in autumn 2026. The game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on day one.